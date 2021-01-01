Las Vegas rings in 2021 — PHOTOS

It was a muted celebration, but tens of thousands of people took part in New Year’s celebrations. Check out the scene from the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

David Hulet, from left, his wife Dolly, daughter Aislynn and friend Alvarado Ortiz, are photographed while attending the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Reiley McGarry, Schuyler Thornton, and Brent Loth, friends visiting Virginia, attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Performers dance during the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A DJ performs during the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People wait on Fourth Street to watch the Fremont Street Experience light show on New Year's Eve in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Pedestrian mall under the canopy is only open to hotel-casino guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Josh and Emily Watson of Coffee, Tenn., who just got married Wednesday night, celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Erum Shahzad, left, and Natalie Melton, both of Dallas, celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Just married couple Martha and Robert Pacheco of Las Vegas celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Zowie Bowie during his New YearÕs Eve show and CBS broadcast at Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sisters Christine, left , and Rebecca Loffert celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Joe Davis, left, and Linda Davis dine at the Top of the World at the Strat, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Kim Winkfield, 36, of North Las Vegas, eats at Good Pie in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Amber Harlan, of Las Vegas, left, releases a Chinese Lantern from the Juhl apartments in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Caryn and Eric Shallita of Las Vegas cheers during their last meal of 2020, at Marche Bacchus in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Individuals dine at Americana in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

It was a muted celebration but tens of thousands of people took part in New Year’s celebrations Thursday night on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

The coronavirus pandemic caused many events to be scaled back or canceled this year across the valley.

Also, with so many popular activities canceled or closed this year, restaurants became more of a focal point than ever for some holiday revelers.