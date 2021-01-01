Las Vegas rings in 2021 — PHOTOS
It was a muted celebration, but tens of thousands of people took part in New Year’s celebrations. Check out the scene from the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.
The coronavirus pandemic caused many events to be scaled back or canceled this year across the valley.
Also, with so many popular activities canceled or closed this year, restaurants became more of a focal point than ever for some holiday revelers.