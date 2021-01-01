45°F
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Las Vegas rings in 2021 — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2021 - 12:38 am
 
David Hulet, from left, his wife Dolly, daughter Aislynn and friend Alvarado Ortiz, are photogr ...
David Hulet, from left, his wife Dolly, daughter Aislynn and friend Alvarado Ortiz, are photographed while attending the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thur ...
People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Reiley McGarry, Schuyler Thornton, and Brent Loth, friends visiting Virginia, attend the Illumi ...
Reiley McGarry, Schuyler Thornton, and Brent Loth, friends visiting Virginia, attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Performers dance during the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vega ...
Performers dance during the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thur ...
People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
A DJ performs during the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, ...
A DJ performs during the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thur ...
People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thur ...
People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thur ...
People attend the Illuminate New Year’s Eve celebration at Area 15 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursd ...
Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People wait on Fourth Street to watch the Fremont Street Experience light show on New Year's Ev ...
People wait on Fourth Street to watch the Fremont Street Experience light show on New Year's Eve in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Pedestrian mall under the canopy is only open to hotel-casino guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh and Emily Watson of Coffee, Tenn., who just got married Wednesday night, celebrate New Yea ...
Josh and Emily Watson of Coffee, Tenn., who just got married Wednesday night, celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Erum Shahzad, left, and Natalie Melton, both of Dallas, celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont ...
Erum Shahzad, left, and Natalie Melton, both of Dallas, celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Just married couple Martha and Robert Pacheco of Las Vegas celebrate New Year's Eve at the Frem ...
Just married couple Martha and Robert Pacheco of Las Vegas celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Zowie Bowie during his New YearÕs Eve show and CBS broadcast at Stadium Swim at Circa in d ...
Zowie Bowie during his New YearÕs Eve show and CBS broadcast at Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisters Christine, left , and Rebecca Loffert celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Ex ...
Sisters Christine, left , and Rebecca Loffert celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Joe Davis, left, and Linda Davis dine at the Top of the World at the Strat, on Thursday, Dec. 3 ...
Joe Davis, left, and Linda Davis dine at the Top of the World at the Strat, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Kim Winkfield, 36, of North Las Vegas, eats at Good Pie in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. ...
Kim Winkfield, 36, of North Las Vegas, eats at Good Pie in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Amber Harlan, of Las Vegas, left, releases a Chinese Lantern from the Juhl apartments in downto ...
Amber Harlan, of Las Vegas, left, releases a Chinese Lantern from the Juhl apartments in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Caryn and Eric Shallita of Las Vegas cheers during their last meal of 2020, at Marche Bacchus i ...
Caryn and Eric Shallita of Las Vegas cheers during their last meal of 2020, at Marche Bacchus in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Individuals dine at Americana in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/ ...
Individuals dine at Americana in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

It was a muted celebration but tens of thousands of people took part in New Year’s celebrations Thursday night on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

The coronavirus pandemic caused many events to be scaled back or canceled this year across the valley.

Also, with so many popular activities canceled or closed this year, restaurants became more of a focal point than ever for some holiday revelers.

