53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Las Vegas starts to party as 2021 ends — BLOG

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2021 - 6:05 pm
 
The casino floor is packed at Resorts World on New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in La ...
The casino floor is packed at Resorts World on New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Check in with us all night as our team covers New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas from the Strip to Fremont Street.

5:50 p.m.

Strip closure begins

Officials have begun closing a large portion of the Las Vegas Strip as an estimated 300,000 revelers descend on the city.

The Metropolitan Police Department expected the Strip to be completely closed to vehicle traffic by 8 p.m. between Spring Mountain Road and Mandalay Bay Road.

Eight hotel-casinos are scheduled to participate in an eight-minute fireworks show at midnight, but weather could put a damper on the celebration.

Carri Geer Thevenot

MOST READ
1
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
2
Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3
Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3
3
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
4
Separate shootings at Las Vegas malls leave woman dead, 2 wounded
Separate shootings at Las Vegas malls leave woman dead, 2 wounded
5
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
NYE fireworks show returns to Strip
By / RJ

Eight hotel-casinos will participate in this year’s eight-minute New Year’s fireworks and entertainment celebration, dubbed America’s Party 2022.