Las Vegas starts to party as 2021 ends — BLOG

Check in with us all night as our team covers New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas from the Strip to Fremont Street.

The casino floor is packed at Resorts World on New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Check in with us all night as our team covers New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas from the Strip to Fremont Street.

5:50 p.m.

Strip closure begins

Officials have begun closing a large portion of the Las Vegas Strip as an estimated 300,000 revelers descend on the city.

The Metropolitan Police Department expected the Strip to be completely closed to vehicle traffic by 8 p.m. between Spring Mountain Road and Mandalay Bay Road.

Eight hotel-casinos are scheduled to participate in an eight-minute fireworks show at midnight, but weather could put a damper on the celebration.

— Carri Geer Thevenot