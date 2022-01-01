40°F
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Las Vegas Strip celebrates as 2022 begins — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2022 - 2:34 am
 
People pose for a photo along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas, during the New Year's Eve celebrations. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Alexa Robinson kisses her boyfriend Clayton Amato, both of Henderson, on the Strip in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People dance on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas, during the New Year's Eve celebrations. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during New Year's celebrations, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks above Resorts World on New Year’s Eve on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A trash can is filled to the brim with empty drinks on the Strip on New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Large crowds fill the Strip on New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Revelers dance on the Strip in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Kate Greenhouse holds her boyfriend Andrew Mott, both of San Diego, for a photo on the Strip in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Law enforcement watch New Year’s Eve crowds walk the Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Large crowds fill the Strip on New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Oscar Sanchez of Mecca Calif. poses for a photo with his dog Kash in front of the fountains of the Bellagio, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Roney Gonzalez takes a photo of his girlfriend, Riga Chow, both of Los Angeles, on the Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Nevada National Guard on the Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Clark County Fire personnel help direct traffic at a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Paradise Campus Parking Lot on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Pedestrians walk along S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Fashion Show Mall during New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Motorists deal with heavy traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People ride an RTC bus dressed for celebrating along the Strip for New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Year’s Eve crowds walk the Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fireworks exploded at midnight on the Las Vegas Strip as revelers eager to put another pandemic year behind them braved blustery conditions Friday evening to welcome 2022 with the return of “America’s Party.”

This year’s celebration — themed “Deuces Wild” — was one of the few large New Year’s Eve events in the country to remain intact, drawing an estimated 300,000 people to the city, despite the recent uptick in cases since the emergence of the omicron variant.

