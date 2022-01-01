Las Vegas Strip celebrates as 2022 begins — PHOTOS
This year’s celebration was one of the few large New Year’s Eve events in the country to remain intact, drawing an estimated 300,000 people to Las Vegas.
Fireworks exploded at midnight on the Las Vegas Strip as revelers eager to put another pandemic year behind them braved blustery conditions Friday evening to welcome 2022 with the return of “America’s Party.”
This year’s celebration — themed “Deuces Wild” — was one of the few large New Year’s Eve events in the country to remain intact, drawing an estimated 300,000 people to the city, despite the recent uptick in cases since the emergence of the omicron variant.
