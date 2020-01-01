New Year’s Eve: Clear skies forecast for fireworks — LIVE BLOG

Follow our live blog for full coverage of New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, from the Strip to Fremont Street and across the Las Vegas Valley.

A view of The Strip from the entrance to City Center on Dec. 31, 2019. (Rory Appleton/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Signs along I-15 warn motorists of road and ramp closures on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

6 p.m.

Cool temperatures expected

The Las Vegas Valley should expect to see a seasonably cool and dry New Year’s Eve with few clouds to obstruct fireworks viewings.

It reached 56 degrees during the day Tuesday, which is the average high for this time of year, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe said. Temperatures are dropping as the sun goes down and will cool off to slightly below average overnight.

Those on the Strip should expect to feel temperatures around 40 degrees as the clock hits midnight. Winds will be “fairly light” and under 10 mph, Boothe said.

Temperatures will drop to about 36 overnight, two degrees below the average low for this time of year.

“It’ll continue to cool after midnight,” Boothe said. “Our low should be somewhere around 4 or 5 in the morning.”

No rain is in the forecast, and no significant cloud cover is expected.

“All the clouds should be high enough to where they’re not going to be a problem for fireworks,” Boothe said. “There may be a few clouds here and there, but mostly clear skies.”

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality issued a smoke advisory for Tuesday night and into Wednesday due to fireworks.

— Katelyn Newberg

4:50 p.m.

Road closures to begin

Roads leading into the resort corridor are set to close to traffic as an expected 330,000 revelers prepare to ring in 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will begin to shut the Interstate 15 offramps to eastbound Flamingo Road, Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road at 5 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., officers will close all other westbound streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road from Koval Lane.

Then at 6 p.m. the Metropolitan Police Department will shut all streets, roads and alleys leading onto the Strip between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road, with all barricades in place.

At 6:15 p.m. Metro traffic officers will begin clearing all vehicle traffic off Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road.

By 6:45 p.m., Las Vegas Boulevard and all inbound roads leading onto the Strip will be fully closed to vehicle traffic, leaving the Strip only open to pedestrian traffic.

At 7 p.m. all moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut off.

After the New Year arrives and the fireworks show ends, at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, all moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will resume operations.

Officers expect celebrations to subside and barricade removal to begin by 1:30 a.m.

At 2 a.m. street sweepers will begin cleaning up Las Vegas Boulevard working from south to north.

At 3:30 a.m. Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol troopers will begin reopening I-15 offramps to eastbound Flamingo, Tropicana and Spring Mountain and all other streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard Between Russell Road and Sahara also will begin to reopen.

Off the Strip, some roads downtown also will shut to traffic. The closure of Fourth Street to Main Street and Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue that began Tuesday morning will reopen to traffic at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Additionally, the fireworks display at the Plaza will result in the closure of Main Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue for about 15 minutes beginning at midnight.

— Mick Akers

Check in with us all night as our team covers Las Vegas New Year’s Eve from the Strip to Fremont Street and across the rest of the valley.

