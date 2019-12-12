New Year’s Eve events around the Las Vegas Valley

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas features fireworks, parties and concerts around the valley. Here is a list of some events planned at resorts, casinos and other venues.

New Year’s fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip ringing in 2019. (Review-Journal file photo)

New Year’s fireworks are seen along the Las Vegas Strip from the top of the Trump International, ringing in the entrance of 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Revelers count down he new year during America's Party on Fremont Street on Saturday, December 31, 2016. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Chainsmokers take over XS Nightclub on New Year's Eve. (Danny Mahoney)

This Sept. 18, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing at The Met in Philadelphia. Lizzo earned eight Grammy Award nominations, Wednesday, Nov. 20, making her the show’s top-nominated act. The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Rapper Future performs at Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell. (Michael Kirschbaum)

Paula Abdul Flamingo opening, Oct. 22, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Christina Aguilera performs at the grand opening of her new Las Vegas show: THE XPERIENCE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images )

Singer Ozuna performs during the Coca Cola Flow Reggaeton festival in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Steve Aoki headlines at Hakkasan Nightclub on New Year's Eve. (Joe Janet)

Lady Gaga performs with bandleader Brian Newman in "Jazz + Piano" at Park Theater on Jan. 20, 2019. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga performs during her "Jazz & Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Las Vegas will close out 2019 with fireworks, concerts and parties. Here is a list of some New Year’s Eve events happening at resorts, casinos and other venues.

Fireworks

America’s Party 2020

Fireworks will go off at midnight from Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood Resort, The Strat, Treasure Island and The Venetian.

Lake Las Vegas

A dual-fireworks show starts at midnight. The fireworks will launch over the water from the Westin and from The Village at Lake Las Vegas. lakelasvegas.com/events

The Plaza

Fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com

Parties at Hotels/Casinos

Aliante Casino

Rhythm Nation will perform Motown hits and disco favorites at 9 p.m. in the Access Showroom. Tickets start at $35. DJ GC “The Golden Child” spins at ETA Lounge starting at 9 p.m., free admission. aliantegaming.com

Aria

Jewel Nightclub featues rapper Tyga, a countdown and confetti-filled balloon drop. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $53.09 for women and $105.50 for men, includes open bar 9 to 11 p.m.; table packages are available. Alibi Ultra Lounge features beats by DJ Slyde. Doors open at 9 p.m. and table packages are available. newyearsevelasvegas.com; alibiloungelv.com

Bally’s

The Indigo Lounge offers entertainment and drink specials starting at 6 p.m.; $150 for a VIP seating package for two. nyeonthestrip.com

Bellagio

The Mayfair Supper Club opens on New Year’s Eve and hosts a gala at 8:30 p.m. featuring a five-course dinner and entertainment. Tickets start at $395. For reservations, call 866-906-7171. bellagio.com

Boulder Station

The Railhead features DJ Sin Fin from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Lounge Orphans perform 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Kixx. Brewers Bar has DJ Dexterous from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. And, Rick Duarte plays at Broiler from 6 to 10 p.m. boulderstation.sclv.com

Cannery

The Club features DJ DMC at 9 p.m., followed by DSB — Tribute to Journey at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35, and all guests will receive a Champagne toast at midnight. Reserved table seating is $50-$75 and must be bought in pairs. VIP seating starts at $400 with accommodations for four guests, one premium liquor bottle, a picture frame and party favors. Patrick Puffer plays classic rock 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Pin-Ups Bar, and DJ DMC spins at Victory’s Bar & Grill from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; free admission to both events. cannerycasino.com

Caesars Palace

Journey plays at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $99 at ticketmaster.com/journey or 800-745-3000. Calvin Harris takes over Omnia Nightclub with Generik in the Main Room, and fireworks viewing from the Terrace. Doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $150 for women and $225 for men; VIP bar card packages and table packages are available at newyearsevelasvegas.com. “Absinthe” offers shows at 7 and 10 p.m., and showgoers and passersby can access the Green Fairy Garden starting at 8 p.m. for live music, a view of the fireworks and cash bars until 1:30 a.m. The Vanderpump Cocktail Garden’s party starts at 10 p.m. and features a DJ and all-you-can-drink packages with Champagne and rose. VIP entry and drink packages are $250 per seat and table packages start at $900. Guests at Alto Bar ring in 2020 with DJs, dancing and drinks; bottle service starts at $700 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Vista Cocktail Lounge features a DJ and three bottle service packages starting at $700. nyeonthestrip.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Lizzo closes out 2019 singing her hits at 9 p.m. in The Chelsea. Tickets start at $99. Doors open at 9 p.m. for Marquee Nightclub’s party with DJ Mustard. Tickets start at $75 for women and $149.99 for men, includes premium open bar 9 to 11 p.m., hors d’oeuvres until midnight and a Champagne toast. The Ice Rink at Boulevard Pool offers an exclusive VIP event with Veuve Clicquot from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The 1920s Prohibition-themed party features a three-hour open bar, entertainment, interactive photo stations and view of fireworks. Tickets start at $250. The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails features a performance by Heavy Petting Zoo, DJ sets, Champagne toast and a premium open bar package at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $75. Clique Bar & Lounge starts the party at 9 p.m. and features DJ sets, a Champagne toast, party favors and premium open bar package. Tickets start at $75. The Chandelier’s Levels 1 and 2 will be open to the public, with Level 1.5 open to the public until 9 p.m. Table minimums start at $450. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

The Cromwell

Rapper Future wraps up 2019 with a concert at Drai’s Nightclub. Guests will receive two complimentary glasses of Champagne to toast the New Year. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $150 for women and $200 for men; bottle service is available. Bound Bar will start the party at 9 p.m. with craft cocktails and a DJ. VIP tables start at $373.24. draislv.com; nyeonthestrip.com

Downtown Grand

DJ Five headlines the Taco Tuesday 2020 with $30 all-you-can-eat tacos, gourmet taco stations and tequila tastings. Miss Behave will host the party with pop-up performances, activations, giveaways, a special appearance by Lilikoi Kaos and more. Admission is free. The pre-party starts at 5 p.m. and live entertainment begins at 8 p.m. downtowngrand.com/event/nye

Eastside Cannery

Gourbanvegas.com, the Kado Company and Biz Entertainment West present a party at One Six Sky Lounge at 7 p.m. The evening features a view of fireworks on the Strip, a DJ, comedy, live music, party favors and food. Tickets start at $55.05 online or by calling 800-745-3000. Rock out with the Burn Unit at 9:30 p.m. at Marilyn’s Lounge. Tickets start at $15 (includes party favors and a Champagne toast) and are available at the front desk. And, Cat Daddy performs 5 to 9 p.m. at Pin-Ups Lounge, free admission. eastsidecannery.com

Fiesta Henderson

The Mark Aston Show entertains from 6 to 12:30 a.m. at Coco Lounge. Admission is free. fiestahenderson.sclv.com

Fiesta Rancho

Celebrate the new year with Block Party from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Cabo Lounge. Admission is free. fiestarancho.sclv.com

Flamingo

Paula Abdul performs her “Forever Your Girl” residency show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $69 at ticketmaster.com/paulaabdul or 702-777-2782. The Bird Bar’s patio party starts at 9 p.m. and features a three-hour open bar, fireworks viewing and a Champagne toast. Packages start at $200. nyeonthestrip.com

Golden Nugget

The New Year’s Eve Gala features dinner, cocktails, entertainment and dancing for $299. Troy Liquor Bar features open bar 7 to 11 p.m. and a Champagne toast for $75; VIP table packages start at $500. goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Green Valley Ranch Resort

Dave Ritz performs 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hank’s Fine Stakes & Martinis. Drop Bar offers party favors and a Champagne toast 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. For booth reservations, call 702-617-6800. The Estancia Ballroom features a DJ, dancing, cash bar, party favors and Champagne toast 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. The Race & Sports Bar features a DJ, party favors and Champagne toast from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. New Year’s Eve $30,000 Bingo game starts at 9:30 p.m. with party favors and a Champagne toast; buy-in is $50 and extra packs are $10. greenvalleyranch.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com

Harrah’s Las Vegas

The Piano Bar offers entertainment starting at 9 p.m. with a view of the fireworks from the bar’s patio. Seat and beverage packages start at $100. VIP party tables for up to four guests and a bottle of New Amsterdam vodka start at $400. Carnaval Court hosts a countdown celebration with flair bartending and entertainment. VIP bottle service starts at $300. nyeonthestrip.com

JW Marriott and Rampart Casino

Casino-wide party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with entertainment, party favors and Champagne toast at midnight. Addison’s Lounge features music by the Klique from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Round Bar has Cool Change from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the C Notes 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Grand Ballroom features the Sensation Show Band from 5:15 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. theresortatsummerlin.com

The Linq

The Brooklyn Bowl features performances by reggae bands Stick Figure and Iya Terra, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $50.50 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club features Luenell at 9 p.m. Party packages start at $99, includes Champagne toast, party favors and more, at ticketmaster.com. The Fly Linq Zipline offers fireworks viewing, one-hour premium open bar, Champagne toast, one zipline flight and more, 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; packages start at $200. The High Roller observation wheel offers a pre-party with entertainment, premium open bar, appetizers, view of fireworks, a Champagne toast and more. The Swingin’ Soiree package starts at $350 and the Grand Affair package starts at $500. The Book has live entertainment, interactive games and a dessert buffet starting at 9 p.m. The party moves to Re:Match at midnight for views of the Strip’s fireworks. Tickets start at $200, includes open bar until 1 a.m. nyeonthestrip.com

Luxor

The Velvet Room hosts a New Year’s Eve party at 10 p.m. with DJ violinist Lydia Ansel, dancing, party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $25. Centra Bar and Diablo’s Cantina have DJs and Aurora features drink specials. The ladies of “Fantasy” will perform at 8 p.m. and guest will receive 2020 eyeglasses (while supplies last). Tickets start at $42.51. luxor.com/entertainment

M Resort

M Bar features Night Owl, DJ Deville and go-go dancers 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission ($500 minimum for couches). Ravello Lounge’s event has entertainment by Groove Martini, DJ Sayne and go-go dancers 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and tickets start at $25. Reserved tables, booths and couch sets are available. themresort.com

Mandalay Bay

Maroon 5 performs its annual NYE concert at 8 p.m. in the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tickets start at $79.50 at mandalaybay.com/nye or by calling 888-929-7849. Light Nightclub features rapper T-Pain, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men, includes open bar until 11 p.m. at thelightvegas.com. Third Eye Blind wraps up its Screamer Tour 2019 at the House of Blues. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $55 to $89.50; call 702-632-7600. The Foundation Room offers dining and lounge packages with VIP open bar starting at 9 p.m.; call 702-632-7631. houseofblues.com/lasvegas

MGM Grand

Steve Aoki headlines the party at Hakkasan Nightclub’s Main Room with open bar until 10 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $79.69 for women and $131.98 for men; VIP bar card packages start at $100. newyearsevelasvegas.com

The Mirage

1 Oak Nightclub features Lil Jon, confetti blasts, two-hour open bar and a countdown. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $53.04 for women and $79.03 for men, includes open bar 9 to 11 p.m.; table packages are available. newyearsevelasvegas.com

New York-New York

The Brooklyn Bridge hosts the Bridge Bash with DJs, open bar, dancing and view of the fireworks from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets start at $150. Tom’s Urban NYE 2020 Unicorn Candyland party has premium open bar, unlimited small plates, live music, glow party favors, view of fireworks and Champagne toast from 8 p.m.to midnight. Tickets start at $150. The Bar at Times Square features dueling pianos, party favors and a Champagne toast from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets start at $25 for standing room and $50 for seating. newyorknewyork.com/entertainment

The Orleans

Groove into 2020 with R&B/funk band ConFunkShun and Jammin Jay Lamont in the Showroom at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55-$77. Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery hosts a NYE Glow Party with DJ Kyd Wicked, open bar, small bites and snacks, games, contests, party favors, a photo booth and more, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., $57. The Prime Rib Loft features a three-course dinner, open bar until 12:30 a.m., a DJ, party favors and Champagne toast at 9:30 p.m., $125. The Mardi Gras Ballroom Dance Party features 70s hits with Disco Inferno at 10 p.m., $77. Envy performs 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Bourbon Street Lounge, free admission. orleanscasino.com

Palace Station

The Uptown Funk: Bruno Mars Tribute entertains at 10 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $25, includes party favors, countdown and a toast. New Year’s Eve $25,000 Bingo game starts at 8 p.m. Buy-in is $50 and free bingo packs for players in 1920s attire. palacestation.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com

Palms

Reggaeton star Ozuna performs in The Pearl, doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $50 at ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000. Skybox party packages are available and include entry and beverage packages, email pearl@palms.com or call 702-944-3453. palms.com

Paris Las Vegas

Beer Park and Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop are hosting a rooftop party starting at 9 p.m. General admission starts at $125, includes three-hour premium open bar until midnight, a Champagne toast and full access to both rooftops. Chateau’s VIP packages start at $750, and Beer Park’s start at $400 at beerpark.com or chateaunights.com. Napoleon’s Lounge opens at 5 p.m. and features dueling pianos and drink specials, with a VIP table package and bottle of Champagne for two for $150. Le Cabaret Bar has live entertainment and drink specials starting at 6 p.m.; $150 for a VIP seating package for two. nyeonthestrip.com

Park MGM

Lady Gaga’s “Jazz & Piano” show starts at 8 p.m. in Park Theater, tickets start at $90 at gagavegas.com or 800-745-3000. On The Record features a countdown and DJ set by Samantha Ronson in the main room, with Melo-D and D-Styles in the Living Room. Tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men, with open bar 9 to 11 p.m.; visit ontherecordlv.com. Eataly NYE Patio Party from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. with unlimited tray-passed bites and Italian wine, views of the fireworks and a Prosecco toast at midnight. Tickets start at $195. mgmresorts.com/nye

Planet Hollywood Resort

Christina Aguilera presents “The Xperience” at 10 p.m. in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. The concert includes a special countdown at midnight. Tickets start at $40 at ticketmaster.com/xtina or 800-745-3000. Extra Lounge opens at 6 p.m. and features entertainment and drink specials, with a reserved seating package and a bottle of Champagne for two for $150. The Heart Bar has drink specials, a DJ and midnight balloon drop. VIP seating areas with a bottle of Champagne for two start at $150. nyeonthestrip.com

The Plaza

Oscar’s Steakhouse hosts a 1920s party with dancing, a Champagne toast and fireworks starting at 9 p.m. Dinner reservations start at 5 p.m. The best dressed in 1920s attire wins a two night stay in a brand new luxe suite, $250 Oscar’s Steakhouse Dining Credit and $50 free slot play. Comedian Doug Stanhope performs in the Showroom at 8:30 p.m., tickets start at $99. A fireworks show will launch at midnight, and Omaha Lounge features late night live entertainment. plazahotelcasino.com

Red Rock Resort

Red Rock Lanes hosts a bowling party 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $225 per lane for maximum five people, includes shoe rentals, one large single topping pizza, a pitcher of soft drink and party favors, call 702-797-7467. The Lisa Marie Band and a DJ entertain at Rocks Lounge 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., $35-$40. Crimson features DJ Dig Dug from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., $35-$40. DJ Ricco spins at Lucky Bar 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., free admission. Mike Spadoni plays at Onyx Bar 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. T-Bones Chophouse has DJ Jay from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve $30,000 Bingo game starts at 9:30 p.m. with party favors, cake and a Champagne toast; buy-in is $50. redrock.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com

Rio

The party starts at 9 p.m. at VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub and features a view of the fireworks, party favors and more. Tickets start at $100, includes open bar until 11 p.m. Table packages start at $1,000. nyeonthestrip.com

Sahara Las Vegas

The Casbar Lounge features live entertainment, $13 specialty cocktails and more, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is free. Tempo Entertainment’s party in the Sahara Theatre features DJs Anthony Attalla, Xenaa, Anatolie, Teklow, Tuan Phace and Disconnect. Doors open at 8 p.m., and advance tickets start at $55 ($80 at the door). Bella Bistro offers DJ Sinatra, all-you-can-drink premium Champagne and featured cocktails, and all-you-can-eat antipasto, pizza, passed canapes and more, from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $99. saharalasvegas.com

Sam’s Town

Sam’s Town Live! hosts New Year’s Eve with Serpentine Fire — an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band — at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25, includes a Champagne toast. Reserved table seating is $60 per couple, and VIP tables start at $200. Out Da Norm performs R&B hits at 6 p.m. in Roxy’s Lounge, free admission. samstownlv.com

Santa Fe Station

Kid n Play perform at the Power 88 NYE 2020 House Party at Chrome Showroom. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $49; VIP packages are available (eventbrite.com). 4949 Lounge features a DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., $30 at the door; VIP booths require at $200 beverage minimum; call 702-290-4675. Three Champagne stations with party favors will open at 11 p.m. around the casino floor for the midnight toast. The $20,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo starts at 10:45 p.m. and the buy-in is $40 ($10 for extra packs). santafestation.sclv.com; stationcasinosbingo.com

Silverton

“Skip the Strip” features bottomless drinks at all casino bars 7 to 10 p.m., and entry to the DJ Dance Party at 10 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion (cash bar). Tickets are $25 in advance or $40 day of event. Tickets to the dance party only are $10. silvertoncasino.com/entertain

South Point

The Alley Cats perform doo-wop hits at New Year’s at Noon in the Showroom. Tickets are $19, includes party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Wes Winters plays lounge-style jazz 5 to 7 p.m. in the Grandview Lounge, free admission. The Rockin’ M Town with Gregg Austin dance party features party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Doors open at 9 p.m. in the Sonoma Room, and tickets are $65, includes two drinks. ‘80s Night with the Spazmatics will be from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Exhibit Hall. Tickets are $75, includes an open bar, party favors, hor d’oeuvres, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. Frankie Moreno entertains in the Showroom and the event features party favors, a balloon drop and Champagne toast. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $65, includes two drinks. Frankie Scinta headlines the New Year’s Eve Gala in the Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event features a four-course dinner, entertainment by Scinta and the Alley Cats, open bar, party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast for $149. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for The special $25,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo starts at 10 p.m. (doors open at 8:30 p.m.) and the buy-in is $60. southpointcasino.com

The Strat

The Observation Deck hosts the 108 Party in the Sky from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with a premium bar, a martini bar, food and dessert stations, sounds by DJ Godzilla and DJ Mickey, a countdown, Champagne toast, party favors and fireworks. Tickets start at $265 (guests who dine at Top of the World’s 10 p.m. seating are complimentary). The 107 SkyLounge party features DJs CC and Stephi K, two-hour open bar until midnight and cash bar until 4 a.m., appetizers, party favors and fireworks from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.; tickets start at $199. And, Remix Lounge features party favors and music by Radio Rave from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and DJ Enoc from 1 to 3 a.m., free admission. stratospherehotel.com/new-years

Suncoast

Absolute plays pop, rock and dance music at 10 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets start at $34.95, includes party favors, dancing and a balloon drop at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m. with a DJ. VIP seating is available offering booth seating and a bottle of house Champagne. The Bowling Center offers cosmic-themed bowling with a DJ, party favors and more, 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets start at $22.50 before Dec. 24, and then increase to $27.50. Bowling packages are available. The Bingo Center features $30,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo at 9:30 p.m., $75 buy-in, includes free dauber, Champagne, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and more. For bingo tickets, call 702-636-7111 ext. 5611. 90 Ninety Bar & Grill will host a social hour starting at 4 p.m. and offer free live music all night long. suncoastcasino.com

Sunset Station

Brody Dolyniuk rejoins his former Yellow Brick Road bandmates at Club Madrid. Doors open at 11 p.m. and admission is free. Strike Zone’s cosmic bowling party will be from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $175 per lane for maximum five people, includes a large cheese or pepperoni pizza with soft drinks, party favors and more. sunsetstation.sclv.com

Texas Station

The Jammin’ 105.7’s annual party starts at 8 p.m. in the Dallas Events Center. The event features a performance by Next, DJ Rock, a Champagne toast and party favors. Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com or stationcasinoslive.com.

Treasure Island

Gilley’s New Year’s Eve party with live music by Michael Austin, a DJ, the Gilley Girls, live feeds of NYE celebrations and more, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $25. gilleyslasvegas.com

Tuscany

The Piazza Lounge offers half-off martinis all day and sounds by DJ Spydr Jno from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. tuscanylv.com

The Venetian and Palazzo

Rapper Nas headlines Tao Nightclub’s party with sounds by Eric Dlux. Tickets start at $75 for women and $149.99 for men, includes hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m. to midnight, premium open bar until 11 p.m. and a Champagne toast at taolasvegas.com/nye. The Lavo Lounge offers an open bar package from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $75 at lavolv.com/nye. The Electra Cocktail Club’s party starts at 9 p.m. and features sounds by DJ EarWaxXx, five shareable dim sum offerings from Mott32 until 11 p.m. and bottle service packages starting at $500. Rosina’s party starts at 9 p.m. offers five shareable dim sum offerings from Mott32 until 11 p.m. and bottle service packages starting at $500. The Dorsey’s event starts at 9 p.m. and has beats by DJ Ceo, appetizer options from Chica until 11 p.m. and bottle packages starting at $500. The Prestige Club Lounge offers a party on the 23rd floor of the Palazzo tower with a DJ, Champagne, view of fireworks, open bar, desserts and more, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets start at $250; table reservations are available. venetian.com/entertainment/nye.html

Wynn Las Vegas

The Chainsmokers will ring in the new year at XS Nightclub. Under the Stars tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men; all access tickets start at $100 for women and $125 for men. Doors open at 8 p.m. At Encore Beach Club, Guy Gerber headlines with special guest Kaz James. Doors open at 10 p.m. and tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men. wynnsocial.com

Other Parties

Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

The Bolder Damn NYE Bash starts at 8 p.m. and features live music, food and drink specials, drawings, prizes and a free Champagne toast at midnight at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. boulderdambrewing.com

Commonwealth

Featuring parties on the Rooftop and Main Room with DJs starting at 7 p.m. at 525 Fremont St. Open bar packages start at $49.99. commonwealthlv.com

Distill

Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast. The parties start at 9 p.m. at the following locations: 10820 W. Charleston Blvd.; 4830 W. Pyle Ave.; 6430 N. Durango Drive; 7790 W. Cheyenne Ave.; 1231 American Pacific Drive; 5750 S. Decatur Blvd.; 4140 S. Durango Drive; 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd.; and 7150 S. Durango Drive. Admission is free. distillbar.com

Fremont Street Experience

America’s Party Downtown starts at 6 p.m. and features nonstop entertainment from 11 bands on four stages, the ball drop from Times Square on the Viva Vision screen, a celebratory toast with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, an onstage pyrotechnic celebration at midnight and more. The event includes the unveiling of the $32 million upgrade to the Viva Vision screen, and the new show concept, “MIXology.” Admission is $35, but increases to $45 on Dec. 23. vegasexperience.com/nye

Gold Spike & Inspire

The “Escape Masquerade” party features two open bars for the price of one, DJs, live music, a Champagne toast and more, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. General admission starts at $10. Premium select open bar 8 to 11 p.m. and express entry starts at $70, and reserved VIP table packages starts at $500. goldspike.com/nye

Hard Rock Live

The party features entertainment, a premium open bar, food stations with appetizers, party favors, Champagne toast and a view of the fireworks from the patio overlooking the Strip. Tickets start at $195 ($300 for the comedy dinner show and party combo) at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South. hardrock.com/live/locations/lasvegas

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

The Bavarian beer hall and garden features an afternoon party from 1 to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event features entertainers Hans Klok, Murray SawChuck, Dani Elizabeth, Ricardo Laguna and cast members from “Celestia,” food specials, a DJ and raffle prizes. Guests will celebrate the new year with Munich at 3 p.m. with a ball drop, keg tapping and complimentary beer toast. hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Italian American Club

New Year’s Eve party with Jerry Tiffe and his six-piece band, Italian buffet dinner, Champagne toast and more, starting at 7 p.m. at 2333 E. Sahara Ave., $130. iacvegas.com; 702-457-3866

Lake Las Vegas

The New Year’s Eve Cruise begins with a pre-party at 9 p.m. at Reflection Bay Golf Club, and moves aboard the La Contessa Yacht starting at 11 p.m. The evening features Champagne, live music, food items, dancing and a dual-fireworks display. Tickets are $100. lakelasvegas.com/events

The Mint Tavern

The New Year’s Eve party features $50 open bar, a magic show and Champagne toast from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 332 W. Sahara Ave. themintlv.com

Miracle Mile Shops

Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops offers a patio party starting at 9 p.m. with entertainment and views of the fireworks. Tickets start at $200, includes all-you-can-drink beverage package and patio access. The Loft, the cantina’s upstairs event space, offers a view of the Strip and all-you-can-drink package starting at $125. VIP access starts at $500, includes front-and-center seating, all-you-can-drink beverage option and a three-course meal. For pricing and reservations call 702-385-2226 (option 4) or email kristen.maurer@cabowabovegas.com. The PBR Rock Bar & Grill at Miracle Mile Shops party starts at 9 p.m. and features premium open bar, live TV broadcasts of celebrations across the nation and bottle service starting at $500. General admission is $50 at eventbrite.com. Nacho Daddy offers a free Champagne toast at midnight. miraclemileshopslv.com

The Mob Museum

The Underground’s 1920s New Year’s Eve party will be 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and feature live jazz music, cocktails and a Champagne toast at midnight. VIP open bar tickets start at $75. themobmuseum.org

PT’s Taverns

PT’s Taverns offers food, beverage and gaming specials — including complimentary Champagne toasts at midnight — at all locations. For details and locations, visit facebook.com/ptsentertainmentgroup.

Remedy’s

Featuring a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight. The parties start at 9 p.m. at 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, and 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson. Admission is free. remedystavern.com

Richie McNeely’s

The Irish Pub features entertainment by Darby O’Gill & the Little People, $3 draft and $5 shot specials, a whiskey toast at midnight and more at The District, 2235 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. ritchiemcneelys.com

Rockhouse

Rockhouse NYE 2020 at the Grand Canal Shoppes features open bar and appetizers starting at 5 p.m. for $75 at eventbrite.com.

Ron Decar’s Event Center

Ron Decar’s Swingin’ New Year’s Eve features a band, singers, burlesque dancers, entertainers, a buffet, Champagne toast and cash bar at 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $125 per person, $240 per couple or $380 per couple for VIP seating and a bottle of Champagne. rondecarseventcenter.com

Springs Preserve

The Divine Cafe offers view of fireworks, a DJ, dancing, snacks, a Champagne toast and more, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets start at $54. springspreserve.org/events; eventbrite.com

Topgolf Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve bay packages feature unlimited golf play and open bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., a Champagne toast and party favors. Tickets start at $99 per person. Levels 3 and 4 will be for ages 21 and older. The venue will be open to walk-ins based on availability. topgolf.com/lasvegas