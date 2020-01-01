New Year’s Eve in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The Fremont Street Experience was the scene of the official New Year’s Eve party of the City of Las Vegas Tuesday night.
Partygoers from all over the world were treated to live entertainment and the world premier of the “new” Viva Vision canopy, the largest single video screen in the world, fresh off a $32 million upgrade.
