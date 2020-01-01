New Year’s Eve in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The Fremont Street Experience was the scene of the official New Year’s Eve party of the City of Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Sherry Schneider, left, of South Carolina, dances with Rob Schneider as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Revelers, including Karrie Wagner and James Green, of Dallas, center, celebrate during a New Year's party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Revelers celebrate during a New Year's party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Revelers celebrate during a New Year's party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers line up to enter the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers line up to enter the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People on the SlotZilla zip line are silhoutted against the Viva Vision screen as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kerry Kaus of Salem, Ore., poses for a portrait as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Costumed performers with the Champagne Creative Group walk through the crowd as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tony Marques performs as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers dance by a stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kim Williams, left, takes a picture with Ronnie Renfroe, both of Detroit, as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Partygoers from all over the world were treated to live entertainment and the world premier of the “new” Viva Vision canopy, the largest single video screen in the world, fresh off a $32 million upgrade.

