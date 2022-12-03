New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas: A guide to fireworks, concerts and parties
From The Killers to Gwen Stefani, the Fremont Street Experience to Area15, New Year’s Eve has plenty of parties and performers to end 2022.
Las Vegas is planning to close out 2022 with concerts, parties and fireworks. Official details on the Strip fireworks have not yet been released, but tickets to some viewing parties up and down Las Vegas Boulevard are already on sale. Tickets are also on sale for celebrations at the Fremont Street Experience and Area15. Here is a list of events happening at resorts, casinos and other venues around the valley. This list will be updated as more events and details are announced.
Fireworks
Lake Las Vegas
A fireworks display for an East Coast countdown will launch at 9 p.m. lakelasvegas.com/hometownholidays
Plaza
Fireworks show at midnight. Comedian Doug Stanhope at 8 p.m. in the Showroom, tickets start at $99. plazahotelcasino.com
Parties
Area15
The party features performances by Dmitry KO and special guests at the Oddwood Bar, and DJ sets by Soul in the Machine in the Portal, doors open at 10 p.m. at 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Admission also includes entry into Area15’s immersive experiences and attractions and DJ performances in the A-Lot after midnight. Packages start at $195. Black Tiger Sex Machine performs in the outdoor A-Lot, doors open at 12:30 a.m. and tickets start at $29.95. area15.com/events
Aria
Jewel Nightclub features a DJ set by Lil Jon, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men. taogroup.com
Boulder Station
The Railhead features Bailonga with Zigma from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., free admission; bottle service available. Kixx Lounge and the Sports Bar feature DJs 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. boulderstation.com
Caesars Palace
Adele performs at 10 p.m. in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, ticket prices vary at ticketmaster.com. Steve Aoki takes over Omnia Nightclub, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $75 for women and $100 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $150 for women and $175 for men at taogroup.com. Absinthe’s NYE party package includes the 10 p.m. show, a post-show celebration in the Green Fairy Garden, open bar and views of the Strip fireworks. Tickets start at $375 at spiegelworld.com. Alto Bar features a DJ; bottle service starts at $400. nyeonthestrip.com
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Killers play The Chelsea at 10:30p.m.; tickets start at $150. The Ice Rink hosts a fireworks viewing party 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. with a DJ, three-hour bar, Champagne toast and complimentary ice skate rental; doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $200 ($100 for 20 and younger). The Chandelier’s party starts at 9:30 p.m. and features an unlimited bar package with craft cocktails and Champagne courtesy of Veuve Clicquot, a DJ and photo-booth activations and viewing of fireworks from the Ice Rink 11:30p.m.-12:30 a.m.; tickets start at $200. DJ Pauly D takes over Marquee Nightclub, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $105 for women and $125 for men (events.taogroup.com). Spiegelworld offers the “Psychedelic New Year’s Eve” dinner and show at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. with a four-course prix fixe dinner at Superfrico, cocktails and the intergalactic variety show OPN; tickets start at $325. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
The Cromwell
Chris Brown wraps up 2022 with a concert at Drai’s Nightclub, tickets start at $200 for women and $250 for men; table packages are available. draislv.com
Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Street Experience NYE Time of Your Life Festival starts at 6 p.m. with performances by Bush, Sugar Ray, the Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team, DJ Skribble, and digital fireworks on the Viva Vision screen. Tickets start at $50. vegasexperience.com
Green Valley Ranch Resort
Mirko Barbesino performs 6-11 p.m. at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis. DJ Lee spins 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. DJ Big Jay spins at the Race & Sports Bar 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. greenvalleyranch.com
JW Marriott/Rampart Casino
Casino-wide party with a DJ Premonition spinning 6 to 9 p.m. in the Round Bar, followed by Cool Change and a Champagne toast at midnight. theresortatsummerlin.com
Linq Promenade
R&B band Durand Jones & the Indications play the Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade, doors open at 8:30 p.m., $45-$95 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. Minus5 Icebar celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m. A VIP package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat and fur coat and photo in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, visit minus5experience.com.
Mandalay Bay
Doors open at 9 p.m. for the Foundation Room’s NYE 2023 with open bar. General admission to the Foundation Room Lounge is $150, includes open bar 9-11 p.m.; VIP admission is $250 and includes open bar until venue closes. Dining and lounge packages are also available. House of Blues features Gasolina Party at 9 p.m. in the Music Hall, tickets start at $19 (houseofblues.com/lasvegas). Minus5 Icebar celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m. A VIP package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat and fur coat and photo in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, visit minus5experience.com.
MGM Grand
Illenium headlines Hakkasan Nightclub, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $125 for women and $150 for men. taogroup.com
Mob Museum
The Underground Speakeasy and Distillery features music by the Old Fashions with Carley Presher, light bites and Prohibition-inspired cocktails 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $120, includes two drink tickets and Champagne toast at midnight. VIP tickets are $165, includes three-hour open bar, reserved seating, a bottle of Champagne for every two guests and a Champagne toast. themobmuseum.org
New York-New York
The Brooklyn Bridge hosts the Bridge Bash at 9 p.m. with DJs, dancers, party favors, open bars, food offerings from local food trucks and view of the fireworks, tickets start at $263.94. newyorknewyork.com/entertainment
Palace Station
The Buffet features a DJ from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. palacestation.com
Park MGM
Bruno Mars rings in 2023 with a performance at Dolby Live at 9 p.m., tickets start at $375. ticketmaster.com
Red Rock Resort
Empire Records plays 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Rocks Lounge, doors open at 8 p.m., $35-$40. DJ Dig Dug spins 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Lucky Bar, free admission. STN Sports Bar features DJ Aphex 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. Michael VanGo performs 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lobby Bar, free admission. T-Bones Chophouse has DJ L1 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. And doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the New Year’s Eve $23,000 Glitter Bingo Party; buy-in is $50. redrockresort.com; stationcasinosbingo.com
Resorts World
Kevin Hart performs stand-up at 8 p.m. in the Theatre, tickets start at $89.50 at axs.com. Tiesto and DJ Kromi headline Zouk Nightclub, doors open at, tickets start at $125 for women and $175 for men at zoukgrouplv.com. Doors open at 9 p.m. for Pitbull NYE Celebration; table packages are available at rwlasvegas.com.
Sahara Las Vegas
Casbar Lounge and Azilo Ultra Lounge offer DJs, live music, go-go dancers, illusionists and a select open bar from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Guests can enjoy a countdown and view of fireworks from the Strip at Azilo Ultra Pool. Tickets start at $115. saharalasvegas.com
Santa Fe Station
Wanted, a tribute to Bon Jovi, performs at 10 p.m. in the Chrome Showroom, $40. stationcasinoslive.com
Silverton
“Skip the Strip” features bottomless drinks at all casino bars 7 to 10 p.m., and entry to the DJ Dance Party at 10 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion (cash bar). Tickets are $25 in advance or $50 day of event. Tickets to the dance party only are $15. silvertoncasino.com/entertain
South Point
Deja Vu performs at New Year’s at Noon in the Showroom. Tickets are $29, includes party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Wes Winters plays lounge-style jazz 5-7 p.m. in the Grandview Lounge, free admission. Rockin New Year’s Eve with Bohemian Queen features party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. in the Showroom, and tickets are $75, includes two drinks. The ’80s New Year’s Eve Dance Party with the Spazmatics runs 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Exhibit Hall. Tickets are $85, includes an open bar, party favors, hors d’oeuvres, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. The Bronx Wanderers headline the New Year’s Eve Dance Party in the Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event features a four-course dinner, open bar, party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast for $159. southpointcasino.com/nye
The Stirling Club
Serpentine Fire performs music by Earth, Wind & Fire, Bruno Mars and more, in the Stirling Room with light bites, desserts and Champagne toasts on the hour at 2827 Paradise Road. Nonmember tickets start at $330 per person or $540 per couple, includes welcome cocktail and toasts. VIP tickets are also available. thestirlingclub.com
Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
For ages 18 and older, featuring a ball drop, drink specials, line dancing and more. Tickets start at $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. at 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. stoneysrockincountry.com
The Strat
View the fireworks from the SkyPod tower party at the indoor observation deck on Level 108 featuring party favors, a DJ and more, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., $150. Remix Lounge features music by Evo 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., followed by DJ Santos into the early morning hours, free admission. thestrat.com
Sunset Station
Kenny Metcalf as “Elton — The Early Years” at 11 p.m. in Club Madrid, $35. DJ DMC spins 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Gaudi Bar, free admission. Miles V performs 8 p.m. to midnight at Rosalita’s Cantina. sunsetstation.com
The Venetian
Gwen Stefani performs at 9:30 p.m. in the Theatre, tickets start at $275.18 at ticketmaster.com. O.T. Genasis hosts Tao Nightclub’s bash, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $105 for women and $125 for men at taogroup.com. Minus5 Icebar celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m. A VIP package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat and fur coat and photo in the Grand Canal Shoppes, visit minus5experience.com. Starting at 10 p.m., the Prestige Club Lounge offers a party on the 23rd floor of the Palazzo tower with a DJ, midnight toast, view of fireworks, party favors and two drink tickets, general admission is $275 ($375 with unlimited beverage package). venetianlasvegas.com
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Tenacious D performs in the Theater, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $49.95. axs.com
Wynn Las Vegas
The Chainsmokers take over XS Nightclub. Under the Stars tickets start at $55 for women and $75 for men; all access tickets start at $100 for women and $175 for men; table packages are available. Doors open at 9 p.m. wynnsocial.com