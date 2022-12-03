New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas: A guide to fireworks, concerts and parties

From The Killers to Gwen Stefani, the Fremont Street Experience to Area15, New Year’s Eve has plenty of parties and performers to end 2022.

Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace. (Sammy Dean)

FILE - Revelers celebrate on New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Lil Jon at Jewel Nightclub at Aria. (Mike Kirschbaum)

DJ Pauly D at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Tao Group Hospitality)

Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Tao Group Hospitality)

Lil Jon at Jewel Nightclub at Aria. (Chelsea Christensen)

House of Blues Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay. (House of Blues)

The Killers played T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26, 2022. The band will play New Year's Eve at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (@robloud)

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are shown in their Silk Sonic residency production at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Bruno Mars will perform at Dolby Live on New Year's Eve. (John Esparza)

Kevin Hart poses for a portrait at the opening of his new vegan fast-food restaurant "Hart House" on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. Hart will perform New Year's Eve at Resorts World. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP).

The Mob Museum is seen, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. The museum's Underground Speakeasy and Distillery is hosting a New Year's Eve party. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Area15's Oddwood Bar. The entertainment, event and art complex is hosting a New Year's Eve party. (Area15)

Gwen Stefani is shown during her "Just A Girl" production at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Stefani will perform at The Venetian on New Year's Eve. (Todd Stefani/Robb Dipple)

Las Vegas is planning to close out 2022 with concerts, parties and fireworks. Official details on the Strip fireworks have not yet been released, but tickets to some viewing parties up and down Las Vegas Boulevard are already on sale. Tickets are also on sale for celebrations at the Fremont Street Experience and Area15. Here is a list of events happening at resorts, casinos and other venues around the valley. This list will be updated as more events and details are announced.

Fireworks

Lake Las Vegas

A fireworks display for an East Coast countdown will launch at 9 p.m. lakelasvegas.com/hometownholidays

Plaza

Fireworks show at midnight. Comedian Doug Stanhope at 8 p.m. in the Showroom, tickets start at $99. plazahotelcasino.com

Parties

Area15

The party features performances by Dmitry KO and special guests at the Oddwood Bar, and DJ sets by Soul in the Machine in the Portal, doors open at 10 p.m. at 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Admission also includes entry into Area15’s immersive experiences and attractions and DJ performances in the A-Lot after midnight. Packages start at $195. Black Tiger Sex Machine performs in the outdoor A-Lot, doors open at 12:30 a.m. and tickets start at $29.95. area15.com/events

Aria

Jewel Nightclub features a DJ set by Lil Jon, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men. taogroup.com

Boulder Station

The Railhead features Bailonga with Zigma from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., free admission; bottle service available. Kixx Lounge and the Sports Bar feature DJs 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. boulderstation.com

Caesars Palace

Adele performs at 10 p.m. in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, ticket prices vary at ticketmaster.com. Steve Aoki takes over Omnia Nightclub, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $75 for women and $100 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $150 for women and $175 for men at taogroup.com. Absinthe’s NYE party package includes the 10 p.m. show, a post-show celebration in the Green Fairy Garden, open bar and views of the Strip fireworks. Tickets start at $375 at spiegelworld.com. Alto Bar features a DJ; bottle service starts at $400. nyeonthestrip.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Killers play The Chelsea at 10:30p.m.; tickets start at $150. The Ice Rink hosts a fireworks viewing party 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. with a DJ, three-hour bar, Champagne toast and complimentary ice skate rental; doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $200 ($100 for 20 and younger). The Chandelier’s party starts at 9:30 p.m. and features an unlimited bar package with craft cocktails and Champagne courtesy of Veuve Clicquot, a DJ and photo-booth activations and viewing of fireworks from the Ice Rink 11:30p.m.-12:30 a.m.; tickets start at $200. DJ Pauly D takes over Marquee Nightclub, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $105 for women and $125 for men (events.taogroup.com). Spiegelworld offers the “Psychedelic New Year’s Eve” dinner and show at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. with a four-course prix fixe dinner at Superfrico, cocktails and the intergalactic variety show OPN; tickets start at $325. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

The Cromwell

Chris Brown wraps up 2022 with a concert at Drai’s Nightclub, tickets start at $200 for women and $250 for men; table packages are available. draislv.com

Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience NYE Time of Your Life Festival starts at 6 p.m. with performances by Bush, Sugar Ray, the Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team, DJ Skribble, and digital fireworks on the Viva Vision screen. Tickets start at $50. vegasexperience.com

Green Valley Ranch Resort

Mirko Barbesino performs 6-11 p.m. at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis. DJ Lee spins 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. DJ Big Jay spins at the Race & Sports Bar 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. greenvalleyranch.com

JW Marriott/Rampart Casino

Casino-wide party with a DJ Premonition spinning 6 to 9 p.m. in the Round Bar, followed by Cool Change and a Champagne toast at midnight. theresortatsummerlin.com

Linq Promenade

R&B band Durand Jones & the Indications play the Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade, doors open at 8:30 p.m., $45-$95 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. Minus5 Icebar celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m. A VIP package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat and fur coat and photo in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, visit minus5experience.com.

Mandalay Bay

Doors open at 9 p.m. for the Foundation Room’s NYE 2023 with open bar. General admission to the Foundation Room Lounge is $150, includes open bar 9-11 p.m.; VIP admission is $250 and includes open bar until venue closes. Dining and lounge packages are also available. House of Blues features Gasolina Party at 9 p.m. in the Music Hall, tickets start at $19 (houseofblues.com/lasvegas). Minus5 Icebar celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m. A VIP package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat and fur coat and photo in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, visit minus5experience.com.

MGM Grand

Illenium headlines Hakkasan Nightclub, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $125 for women and $150 for men. taogroup.com

Mob Museum

The Underground Speakeasy and Distillery features music by the Old Fashions with Carley Presher, light bites and Prohibition-inspired cocktails 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $120, includes two drink tickets and Champagne toast at midnight. VIP tickets are $165, includes three-hour open bar, reserved seating, a bottle of Champagne for every two guests and a Champagne toast. themobmuseum.org

New York-New York

The Brooklyn Bridge hosts the Bridge Bash at 9 p.m. with DJs, dancers, party favors, open bars, food offerings from local food trucks and view of the fireworks, tickets start at $263.94. newyorknewyork.com/entertainment

Palace Station

The Buffet features a DJ from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. palacestation.com

Park MGM

Bruno Mars rings in 2023 with a performance at Dolby Live at 9 p.m., tickets start at $375. ticketmaster.com

Red Rock Resort

Empire Records plays 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Rocks Lounge, doors open at 8 p.m., $35-$40. DJ Dig Dug spins 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Lucky Bar, free admission. STN Sports Bar features DJ Aphex 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. Michael VanGo performs 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lobby Bar, free admission. T-Bones Chophouse has DJ L1 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. And doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the New Year’s Eve $23,000 Glitter Bingo Party; buy-in is $50. redrockresort.com; stationcasinosbingo.com

Resorts World

Kevin Hart performs stand-up at 8 p.m. in the Theatre, tickets start at $89.50 at axs.com. Tiesto and DJ Kromi headline Zouk Nightclub, doors open at, tickets start at $125 for women and $175 for men at zoukgrouplv.com. Doors open at 9 p.m. for Pitbull NYE Celebration; table packages are available at rwlasvegas.com.

Sahara Las Vegas

Casbar Lounge and Azilo Ultra Lounge offer DJs, live music, go-go dancers, illusionists and a select open bar from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Guests can enjoy a countdown and view of fireworks from the Strip at Azilo Ultra Pool. Tickets start at $115. saharalasvegas.com

Santa Fe Station

Wanted, a tribute to Bon Jovi, performs at 10 p.m. in the Chrome Showroom, $40. stationcasinoslive.com

Silverton

“Skip the Strip” features bottomless drinks at all casino bars 7 to 10 p.m., and entry to the DJ Dance Party at 10 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion (cash bar). Tickets are $25 in advance or $50 day of event. Tickets to the dance party only are $15. silvertoncasino.com/entertain

South Point

Deja Vu performs at New Year’s at Noon in the Showroom. Tickets are $29, includes party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Wes Winters plays lounge-style jazz 5-7 p.m. in the Grandview Lounge, free admission. Rockin New Year’s Eve with Bohemian Queen features party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. in the Showroom, and tickets are $75, includes two drinks. The ’80s New Year’s Eve Dance Party with the Spazmatics runs 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Exhibit Hall. Tickets are $85, includes an open bar, party favors, hors d’oeuvres, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. The Bronx Wanderers headline the New Year’s Eve Dance Party in the Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event features a four-course dinner, open bar, party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast for $159. southpointcasino.com/nye

The Stirling Club

Serpentine Fire performs music by Earth, Wind & Fire, Bruno Mars and more, in the Stirling Room with light bites, desserts and Champagne toasts on the hour at 2827 Paradise Road. Nonmember tickets start at $330 per person or $540 per couple, includes welcome cocktail and toasts. VIP tickets are also available. thestirlingclub.com

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

For ages 18 and older, featuring a ball drop, drink specials, line dancing and more. Tickets start at $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. at 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. stoneysrockincountry.com

The Strat

View the fireworks from the SkyPod tower party at the indoor observation deck on Level 108 featuring party favors, a DJ and more, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., $150. Remix Lounge features music by Evo 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., followed by DJ Santos into the early morning hours, free admission. thestrat.com

Sunset Station

Kenny Metcalf as “Elton — The Early Years” at 11 p.m. in Club Madrid, $35. DJ DMC spins 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Gaudi Bar, free admission. Miles V performs 8 p.m. to midnight at Rosalita’s Cantina. sunsetstation.com

The Venetian

Gwen Stefani performs at 9:30 p.m. in the Theatre, tickets start at $275.18 at ticketmaster.com. O.T. Genasis hosts Tao Nightclub’s bash, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $105 for women and $125 for men at taogroup.com. Minus5 Icebar celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m. A VIP package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat and fur coat and photo in the Grand Canal Shoppes, visit minus5experience.com. Starting at 10 p.m., the Prestige Club Lounge offers a party on the 23rd floor of the Palazzo tower with a DJ, midnight toast, view of fireworks, party favors and two drink tickets, general admission is $275 ($375 with unlimited beverage package). venetianlasvegas.com

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Tenacious D performs in the Theater, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $49.95. axs.com

Wynn Las Vegas

The Chainsmokers take over XS Nightclub. Under the Stars tickets start at $55 for women and $75 for men; all access tickets start at $100 for women and $175 for men; table packages are available. Doors open at 9 p.m. wynnsocial.com