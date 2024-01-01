New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas — LIVE BLOG

What’s going on in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve? Follow our live blog below to check out the celebrations from the Strip to Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Anamarie Popoca, left, and Michelle Antonio, right, kiss after their wedding with their friends and family at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Couples flocked to wedding chapels on Sunday for the unique date 12/31/23, with its repeating pattern of 1-2-3-1-2-3. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Newlyweds Amanda McIntire, left, poses for a photo with Elvis impersonator Ron Decar, center, and her now husband Jeff McIntire, right at Vegas Weddings in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Couples flocked to wedding chapels on Sunday for the unique date 12/31/23, with its repeating pattern of 1-2-3-1-2-3. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Billy Traughber kisses his new bride Karie Rockwood at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Couples flocked to wedding chapels on Sunday for the unique date 12/31/23, with its repeating pattern of 1-2-3-1-2-3. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

‘Hang out, drink and people watch’

There are a lot of people walking around the Linq Promenade, with lines to get into about every restaurant in the area as well as the zip line and the High Roller Ferris wheel.

Joy Mogilinski was walking in the Promenade and is visiting Las Vegas from Chicago for New Year’s Eve since her daughter got married earlier in the day in downtown Las Vegas because of the 12-31-23 wedding date. She said the ceremony and her trip to Las Vegas has been perfect so far.

Mogilinski doesn’t have big plans for the rest of the night but plans to stay out until midnight.

“I’m just going to hang out, drink and people watch,” Mogilinski said. “It’s the best thing to do in Vegas.”

– Sean Hemmersmier, 6:08 p.m.

Celebrating tying the knot

Newlyweds Travis and Teresa Carmicheal from Redding, California, were waiting before the Fremont Street Experience opened. Just three hours earlier, they got married at Lucky Little Wedding Chapel.

The couple has been together for two years.

They were wearing souvenir hats. Teresa — who had changed out of her wedding dress into more casual attire — was wearing a white cowboy hat that read, “Bride.”

Travis said he went to the Fremont Street Experience for Halloween one year, and wanted to get married in Las Vegas and his now-wife agreed.

At the chapel, “we were surprised with some unexpected family members who came down,” Teresa said.

Four family members joined them for their special day.

The couple was hoping to make it to midnight and is heading to the Grand Canyon on Monday.

Julie Wootton-Greener, 5:45 p.m.

Partiers lining up for Fremont Street Experience celebration

A long line formed at the Fremont Street Experience’s Fourth Street entrance about 30 minutes before gates were scheduled to open for the “Time of Your Life” festival.

Sammy Jo Jones and Paul Bennett of Hot Springs, Arkansas, were among those waiting.

Jones was wearing a black shirt with a picture of her significant other and the phrase, “If lost, please return to Paul.”

She said it was her first trip to Las Vegas as an adult, noting she visited as a child and remembers that people could drive on Fremont Street.

Jones and Bennett became interested in the Sphere after seeing content on social media.

The trip to Las Vegas was their Christmas gift to each other. They arrived Friday and leave on Tuesday.

Bennett said about the Sphere: “It did not disappoint.”

They wanted to partake in festivities at the Fremont Street Experience. And it’s a departure from the usual.

“Honestly, our New Years Eves are spent at home,” Jones said.

– Julie Wootton-Greener, 5:35 p.m.

A bedazzled Happy New Year

A street vendor sold bedazzled Happy New Year apparel including light up “2024” glasses to passersby outside Resorts World on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Convention Center Drive. Foot traffic remained sparse outside the casino.

The line across the street at Tacos El Gordo stretched out of the restaurant onto the sidewalk.

– David Wilson, 5:29 p.m.

Welcome to Las Vegas

A woman in a white wedding dress with a bouquet of white roses poses with a man in a tux holding a Manila envelope under the shimmering lights of the Welcome to the Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

A line of approximately 50 people stand in line to take their photo with the sign, and a line of cars and a limo extended in a line onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

– Taylor Avery, 4:42 p.m.

Weather expected to be cold, windy for New Year’s Eve

Las Vegas expects a low of 43 degrees Sunday night with some slight winds. No rain or wind gusts are forecast for the holiday for the first time in three years, the National Weather Service said.

New Year’s Day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 61 degrees, the weather service said.

— Taylor Lane, 3:35 p.m.

Police quell public’s worry after early morning shooting near Strip

The Metropolitan Police Department said there was a shooting near the Strip early Sunday morning, but that a man was arrested in connection to the incident and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police arrested 45-year-old Jon Letzkus around 10:40 a.m. Sunday and recovered a weapon from the incident.

Metro Deputy Chief Dori Koren said no one was injured during the shooting and that New Year’s Eve festivities would continue as planned.

“Leading up to tonight’s New Year’s events, I just want to reassure that, not only do we have very good plans for keeping the community safe as we’ve done year-in and year-out, but our officers are always prepared,” Koren said.

— Peter S. Levitt, 12:30 p.m.

