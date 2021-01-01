New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

The usual New Year’s Eve revelry that has long been a hallmark of Las Vegas, an annual punctuation of its robust but dependent tourism economy, has been more muted in scale Thursday night.

Josh and Emily Watson of Coffee, Tenn., who just got married Wednesday night, celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People wait on Fourth Street to watch the Fremont Street Experience light show on New Year's Eve in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Pedestrian mall under the canopy is only open to hotel-casino guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pyrotechnician Nate Tanner strategically places fireworks on top of The Plaza ahead of the New Year's Eve fireworks show on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pyrotechnician Nate Tanner uses a wind gage to check wind speeds on top of The Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. High winds could keep the New Year's Eve show from igniting at midnight, and the team can pull the plug as late as 11:59 p.m. if it isn't safe. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pyrotechnician Gregg Pearson communicates with his Pyrotek team to set up the New Year's Eve fireworks show at The Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pyrotechicians Bernard Walker II, left, and Gregg Pearson carry a row of fireworks to its designated spot on top of The Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jonathan Jossel, CEO of The Plaza Hotel and Casino, speaks with pyrotechnician Nate Tanner before the New Year's Eve fireworks show at The Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pyrotechnician Gregg Pearson wires fireworks into a transmitter ahead of the New Year's Eve show at The Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tourists and locals braved a raging pandemic Thursday night to end a year of unimaginable crisis with a hopeful eye toward a fresh start and descended on Las Vegas in smaller numbers than normal to celebrate the beginning of 2021.

The usual New Year’s Eve revelry that has long been a hallmark of Las Vegas, an annual punctuation of its robust but dependent tourism economy, was more muted in scale. Several fireworks shows, including the exuberant display on the Strip, were canceled ahead of time, and so was the annual party downtown, although the Plaza planned to shoot off fireworks from its rooftop.

Nightclubs have been closed for months and public events were capped at 50 people or 25 percent capacity, whichever was less, while some hotel-casinos limited parties to just guests. The newly opened Circa pivoted to only broadcasting a live Zowie Bowie performance that was initially planned to be open to hotel guests.

Bars and restaurants continued to operate under strict 25-percent capacity rules under an extended “statewide pause.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak and other officials urged people this week to reconsider going out to celebrate, while state officials also expressed concern that some 14,000 people expected to visit the Fremont Street Experience in downtown might lead to a surge in new cases. But on Thursday, the Fremont Street Experience announced it would be restricting access to the pedestrian mall to hotel guests only.

In an effort to firmly put the year in the rear-view mirror, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was expected to blow up a 2020 sign for viewers to watch online as the clock struck midnight. The press announcement for the demolition was titled “Las Vegas Tells 2020 to Kiss Off.”

At the experiential entertainment and art complex, Area15, the focus was on illuminating 2021, with a champagne toast at midnight.

Roughly 1,200 police officers were set to patrol the Las Vegas Strip overnight, about 100 fewer than last year, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Spring Mountain Road and Reno Avenue, which was 1.5 miles less of the main thoroughfare blocked off than in prior years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

