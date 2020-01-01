New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Revelers packed the Las Vegas Strip to usher out 2019 and ring in 2020 on New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fireworks light up the sky above The Venetian on the Strip on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Trip, left, and Jess Barrios walk the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Strip is packed with New Year's Eve goers on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People watch the Bellagio fountain show on the Strip on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jennifer Gonzalez of New York, from left, Laticia Clinton of Las Vegas and Danielle Porter of San Diego practice their midnight countdown at 9:49 p.m. on New Year's Eve on the Strip at Park Avenue in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Show girls, right, share a moment with street performers dressed in Kiss attire on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Strip is packed with New Year's Eve goers on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Michelle Southerland, left, of Houston, Texas, and her friend Megan Simpson, of Las Vegas, pose for a photo outside T-Mobile Arena on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Jennifer Simpson, left, of Las Vegas, and her sister-in-law Megan Simpson, right, of Illinois, play Jenga at Beerhaus on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Fatima Peña, from Napa, Calif., enjoys the fountains outside Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Military forces provide extra security on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Performers entertain the crowd on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Performers entertain the crowd on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Metropolitan police patrol Las Vegas Boulevard for New Year's Eve on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Metro provides security on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Strip is packed with New Year's Eve goers on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sage Lewis, 3, from Las Vegas, watches performers on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Strip is packed with New Year's Eve goers on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An eight-minute fireworks show ended the evening’s festivities on the Strip.

