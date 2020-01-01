New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Revelers packed the Las Vegas Strip to usher out 2019 and ring in 2020 on New Year’s Eve.
January 1, 2020 - 12:25 am
Updated January 1, 2020 - 12:59 am
Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks light up the sky above The Venetian on the Strip on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Trip, left, and Jess Barrios walk the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Strip is packed with New Year's Eve goers on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
People watch the Bellagio fountain show on the Strip on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Gonzalez of New York, from left, Laticia Clinton of Las Vegas and Danielle Porter of San Diego practice their midnight countdown at 9:49 p.m. on New Year's Eve on the Strip at Park Avenue in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Show girls, right, share a moment with street performers dressed in Kiss attire on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Strip is packed with New Year's Eve goers on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Michelle Southerland, left, of Houston, Texas, and her friend Megan Simpson, of Las Vegas, pose for a photo outside T-Mobile Arena on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
Jennifer Simpson, left, of Las Vegas, and her sister-in-law Megan Simpson, right, of Illinois, play Jenga at Beerhaus on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
Fatima Peña, from Napa, Calif., enjoys the fountains outside Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Military forces provide extra security on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Performers entertain the crowd on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Performers entertain the crowd on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Metropolitan police patrol Las Vegas Boulevard for New Year's Eve on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
Metro provides security on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Strip is packed with New Year's Eve goers on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Sage Lewis, 3, from Las Vegas, watches performers on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Strip is packed with New Year's Eve goers on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
An eight-minute fireworks show ended the evening’s festivities on the Strip.
Check out the photos above.
