New Year’s Eve road closures begin — LIVE BLOG

Roads leading into the resort corridor are set to close to traffic as an expected 330,000 revelers prepare to ring in 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip.

Signs along I-15 warn motorists of road and ramp closures on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

4:50 p.m.

Road closures to begin

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will begin to shut the Interstate 15 offramps to eastbound Flamingo Road, Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road at 5 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., officers will close all other westbound streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road from Koval Lane.

Then at 6 p.m. the Metropolitan Police Department will shut all streets, roads and alleys leading onto the Strip between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road, with all barricades in place.

At 6:15 p.m. Metro traffic officers will begin clearing all vehicle traffic off Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road.

By 6:45 p.m., Las Vegas Boulevard and all inbound roads leading onto the Strip will be fully closed to vehicle traffic, leaving the Strip only open to pedestrian traffic.

At 7 p.m. all moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut off.

After the New Year arrives and the fireworks show ends, at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, all moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will resume operations.

Officers expect celebrations to subside and barricade removal to begin by 1:30 a.m.

At 2 a.m. street sweepers will begin cleaning up Las Vegas Boulevard working from south to north.

At 3:30 a.m. Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol troopers will begin reopening I-15 offramps to eastbound Flamingo, Tropicana and Spring Mountain and all other streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard Between Russell Road and Sahara also will begin to reopen.

Off the Strip, some roads downtown also will shut to traffic. The closure of Fourth Street to Main Street and Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue that began Tuesday morning will reopen to traffic at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Additionally, the fireworks display at the Plaza will result in the closure of Main Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue for about 15 minutes beginning at midnight.

— Mick Akers