New Year’s Eve through the years in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

But when it comes to New Year's Eve, nobody does it like Las Vegas. Here's a look at New Year's Eve, Las Vegas style, over the years.

Revelers watch downtown Las Vegas fireworks on New Year's Eve 1983. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

New Year's Eve 1982 arrives on Fremont Street. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vendor on Fremont Street sells party horns on New Year's Eve 1993. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

People seeking 1993 New Year's Eve nuptials stand in line at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Two partyers take a break from the action during the New Year's Eve celebration on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 31, 2012. Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A reveler steals a kiss from Homer Simpson during the New Year's Eve celebration on the Las Vegas Strip Dec. 31, 2012. Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Revelers taunt street preachers with a kiss on the Las Vegas Strip near Flamingo Road on New Year's Eve 2011. Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo

Revelers strut along the Strip on Dec. 31, 2005. (Isaac Brekken/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks explode over the Strip on Dec. 31, 2010. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mary Girard helps Joseph Mellow, 2, learn to skate during the Boulder City's First Night Festival December 31, 2007. (Jim Miller/View)

Joe Daszek dances with Midge Howell at a New Year's Eve party in Sun City Summerlin on Dec. 31, 2009. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Midnight becomes noon thanks to a virtual fireworks display at midnight Dec. 31, 2010 at the Fremont Street Experience. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple embraces moments before 2011 arrives at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nothing against Times Square or Sydney, Australia, or any other spot on the globe where crowds celebrate with cheer, romance and maybe a drink or two at the end of one year and the start of another.

But when it comes to New Year’s Eve, nobody does it like Las Vegas.

It’s unclear just how it happened — although adept marketing surely has something to do with it — but whether it’s gathering with a few thousand friends on the Strip or Fremont Street, tying the knot at the license bureau or just enjoying a quiet dance at a traditional get-together, Las Vegas has become one of the world’s prime place to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

