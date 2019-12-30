New Year’s Eve through the years in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
But when it comes to New Year’s Eve, nobody does it like Las Vegas. Here’s a look at New Year’s Eve, Las Vegas style, over the years.
Nothing against Times Square or Sydney, Australia, or any other spot on the globe where crowds celebrate with cheer, romance and maybe a drink or two at the end of one year and the start of another.
But when it comes to New Year’s Eve, nobody does it like Las Vegas.
It’s unclear just how it happened — although adept marketing surely has something to do with it — but whether it’s gathering with a few thousand friends on the Strip or Fremont Street, tying the knot at the license bureau or just enjoying a quiet dance at a traditional get-together, Las Vegas has become one of the world’s prime place to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
