New Year’s Eve won’t be the same on Fremont Street, but it’s open

The Fremont Street Experience will remain open on New Year’s Eve, albeit with less pomp and circumstance than years prior.

The six-block entertainment district will act as a pedestrian walkway to those 21 and over Thursday evening. Those who want access to the area and its hotel-casinos from 6 p.m. on will be charged $25 for a security fee wristband, and will be required to go through security screening.

The walkway will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday for a security sweep, and reopen at 6 p.m. for those with a wristband or staying at the hotels along the Fremont Street Experience. There will be no live entertainment or bands, but the SlotZilla zoom-line will run between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the Fremont Street Experience’s website.

The Plaza hotel-casino, located on Main Street, is set to have a fireworks show off its rooftop to celebrate the new year. The display will be broadcast on local television, and there will not be any public viewing areas for the show.

It’s unclear how many visitors will be allowed into Fremont Street Experience on Thursday. Current state COVID-19 restrictions prohibit gatherings to 50 people or 25 percent capacity, whichever number is lower.

In early November, officials from the entertainment district had submitted plans to host a New Year’s Eve event with live music and roughly 10,000 attendees, but it was not approved by the Clark County Recovery Organization because the virus was spreading too quickly.

On Monday, Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point from the day prior to 19.9 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended typical New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Las Vegas tourist corridor. The Las Vegas Strip has replaced its fireworks show with a virtual livestream event, restaurants cannot sit more than four at a table and casino floors must limit capacity to 25 percent.

“The best way to ring in the new year is in small groups with advance reservations at your favorite restaurant, casino, resort or attraction or from the comfort of your home,” said a Monday statement from Clark County, City of Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

