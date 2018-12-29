New Year’s fireworks prep starts at 7 Las Vegas Strip resorts

Fireworks by Grucci will launch more than 80,000 fireworks from seven hotel rooftops. The eight-minute pyrotechnics show will be synced with snippets of ten songs, including Mariah Carey’s rendition of “Auld Lang Syne” and the Vegas Golden Knights entrance song.

Technicians with Fireworks by Grucci, including Greg Bottomley, left, load pyrotechnics on the roof of Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 27, 2018. More than 80,000 pyrotechnic effects will light up the sky over the Strip and downtown Las Vegas during an eight-minute program on New Year's Eve. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @kmcannonphoto

From the cold, windy rooftop of Planet Hollywood Resort, workers in charge of Las Vegas’ New Year’s fireworks show stood confidently Friday — days before 375,000 people are expected to crowd the Strip.

Setup began in earnest on the rooftops Friday afternoon, as firework shells were stuffed into cylinders. Workers also threaded fuse wires into a switchboard, which connects to the main computer system used to run the performance. Workers will continue set up in 10- to 12-hour shifts through Monday. The company will check the set up and test the communication system before the blasts begin at midnight.

Chilly, windy weather is forecast for New Year’s Eve, with a high of 51 degrees that’s expected to dip to 33 closer to midnight. Unless there are sustained winds of 10 mph or higher, it’ll probably be OK, said Scott Cooper, director of business development for Fireworks by Grucci.

“Right now, we’re looking pretty good,” he said.

In addition to Planet Hollywood, fireworks will launch from the Stratosphere, MGM Grand, Aria, Caesars Palace, TI and The Venetian.

Stations atop each casino will be equipped with anemometers to measure wind speed. Workers will be in constant communication with a command center inside the Rio. If the wind gets to be too strong, the fireworks could be delayed until 1 a.m. or canceled. But wind has never been a deal breaker before, officials said.

“Each New Year’s Eve is unique based on the circumstances of the weather at the rooftops where wind speeds are measured at the fireworks launch sites,” county spokesman Dan Kulin said in a statement Friday. “There are times when it has been windy on New Year’s Eve, but the winds aren’t sustained at the rooftops or they subside enough for the fireworks to happen.”

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.