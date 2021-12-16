46°F
Officials release plans for NYE fireworks show on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2021 - 10:38 am
 
Updated December 16, 2021 - 11:21 am
Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & ...
Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks explode during a Las Vegas Events and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority pre ...
Fireworks explode during a Las Vegas Events and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority press conference at the Fashion Show mall Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, about the New Year's Eve fireworks show. Looking on, from left, are showgirl Jennifer Gagliano, Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson, LVCVA Vice President of Marketing Fletch Brunelle, radio host John "JT The Brick" Tournour, Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Fireworks by Grucci Director of Business Development Scott Cooper and Showgirl Porsha Revesz. This year's show will include Resorts World Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fireworks explode during a Las Vegas Events and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority pre ...
Fireworks explode during a Las Vegas Events and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority press conference at the Fashion Show mall Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, about the New Year's Eve fireworks show. Looking on, from left, are showgirl Jennifer Gagliano, Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson, LVCVA Vice President of Marketing Fletch Brunelle, radio host John "JT The Brick" Tournour, Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Fireworks by Grucci Director of Business Development Scott Cooper and Showgirl Porsha Revesz. This year's show will include Resorts World Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip ringing in 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
New Year's fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip ringing in 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Expect dozens of colorful explosions to light up the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve once again this year.

Eight hotel-casinos will participate in this year’s New Year’s fireworks and entertainment celebration, dubbed America’s Party 2022.

Representatives of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Las Vegas Events, Fireworks by Grucci and local government shared additional details about the celebration during an Thursday morning news conference in the Fashion Show mall.

Fireworks will be launched from the MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, the Strat and Resorts World Las Vegas — the newest property addition following its June opening — at midnight on Jan. 1.

The fireworks display, one of the largest annual New Year’s celebrations in the world, has been a longtime tradition on the Strip. Last year’s fireworks display was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, though the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas continued to light up the sky for the valley.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

