New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Officials reveal New Year’s Eve celebration preparations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2022 - 9:51 am
 
Updated December 27, 2022 - 10:23 am
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during New Year's celebrations, Friday, Dec. 31, 202 ...
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during New Year's celebrations, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Top police, fire and county officials on Tuesday discussed preparations for the New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas.

The celebration is expected to be busy, with about 320,000 people attending the event in previous years, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, Commissioner Michael Naft, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney plan to attend the conference, to be held at Rob Roy’s Innevation Center, Powered by Switch, at 6795 S. Edmond St.

Switch Senior Vice President Cindy Zimpfer is also scheduled to attend.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

