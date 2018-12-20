Officials unveil fireworks plan for Las Vegas New Year’s Eve gala

More than 80,000 fireworks will illuminate the Strip skyline as revelers enjoy Las Vegas’ recurring New Year’s Eve bash.

At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip in this view looking south from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan.1, 2017. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

More than 80,000 fireworks will illuminate the Strip skyline as revelers enjoy Las Vegas’ recurring New Year’s Eve bash.

Fireworks by Grucci on Thursday unveiled the details behind its planned 8-minute-long pyrotechnics show, which will launch from seven hotel-casino rooftops stretching from the Stratosphere to the MGM Grand.

About 310,000 visitors are expected to be in town to celebrate, generating an estimated $400 million in economic impact. The massive Strip fireworks show, titled “America’s Party,” will be visible from across the Las Vegas Valley.

“No other city in the world does it like Las Vegas, and that is why we call it ‘America’s Party,’” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chairman Lawrence Weekly said during the announcement at Fashion Show Mall.

The theme of the display is Vegas Nights. Fireworks will be choreographed to a soundtrack with songs from Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Justin Timberlake. The Golden Knights’ entrance song will also be included.

“We’re celebrating the energy, the color, the excitement, the loudness and everything that represents Las Vegas in the evening here,” Fireworks by Grucci CEO Phil Grucci said.

The soundtrack can be heard live on radio stations KOMP 92.3 and 97.1 The Point.

The display will begin with a 10-second countdown at the Stratosphere Tower leading up to midnight and a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne” by Mariah Carey.

Fireworks will then launch from the Stratosphere, MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island and The Venetian.

Pop star Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit “Marry The Night” will mark the show’s finale.

The party isn’t just on the Strip. “America’s Party Downtown” will be held at the Fremont Street Experience and feature 12 bands on four stages.

Tickets are $35 plus taxes and fees. They can be purchased at VegasExperience.com.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.