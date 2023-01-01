57°F
nye
jeff_german
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Revelers ring in 2023 in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2022 - 7:59 pm
 
Mia Preciado 8, of Mexico celebrates on New Year’s Eve at the Fremont Street Experience ...
Mia Preciado 8, of Mexico celebrates on New Year’s Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Berkeley Oglesby, from left, Rafael Alba, Mackenzie Oglesby and William Hunt, all of Richmond, ...
Berkeley Oglesby, from left, Rafael Alba, Mackenzie Oglesby and William Hunt, all of Richmond, Va., celebrate on New Year’s Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wendy Boyas, of California, poses for a photo with her New Year’s Eve headband on Saturd ...
Wendy Boyas, of California, poses for a photo with her New Year’s Eve headband on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Denis Lebel, 66, of Quebec, Canada, waves while trying on his new hat on Saturday, Dec. 31, 202 ...
Denis Lebel, 66, of Quebec, Canada, waves while trying on his new hat on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Taru Patel helps a customer at her booth selling New Year’s Eve gear on Saturday, Dec. 3 ...
Taru Patel helps a customer at her booth selling New Year’s Eve gear on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Stephanie Landry, 61, left, and her aunt Reyvada Thomas, 67, both of Los Angeles, celebrate on ...
Stephanie Landry, 61, left, and her aunt Reyvada Thomas, 67, both of Los Angeles, celebrate on New Year’s Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nathan Zamora, 5, from left, Sophia Mendoza 11, and Nathan Zamora, 5, of Seattle celebrate on N ...
Nathan Zamora, 5, from left, Sophia Mendoza 11, and Nathan Zamora, 5, of Seattle celebrate on New Year’s Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Revelers go through security on New Year’s Eve at the 4th Street entrance to the Fremont ...
Revelers go through security on New Year’s Eve at the 4th Street entrance to the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brenda Woodward, left, and her wife Michelle Woodward “carb load” at Evel Pie on ...
Brenda Woodward, left, and her wife Michelle Woodward “carb load” at Evel Pie on East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve Friday, Dec. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal

