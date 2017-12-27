Ring in 2018 at 4 p.m. at Irish, British bars in Las Vegas

If you want to start your New Year’s Eve celebration early — and/or make it last all evening — you can do it with the twice-in-one-night celebrations planned at two local bearers of the U.K. spirit.

Fireworks over Big Ben at midnight. Thinkstock

If you want to start your New Year’s Eve celebration early — and/or make it last all evening — you can do it with the twice-in-one-night celebrations planned at British and Irish bars in Las Vegas.

Crown & Anchor British Pub, 1350 E. Tropicana Ave., will launch its annual British New Year’s Eve on Sunday afternoon. The official ball-dropping in Britain is 4 p.m. here, and that’s when the festivities will be at their matrix with complimentary Champagne and favors and bagpipe performances. (Those who want a table are advised to show up much earlier.)

Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place will give a nod to New Year’s Eve on the Auld Sod with a 4 p.m. toast accompanied by live streaming of the clock striking 12 in Ireland. Entertainment is scheduled throughout the evening, and Ri Ra will offer a special menu of such dishes as a seafood tart and prime rib carvery.

Related

Where you can see fireworks on NYE in Las Vegas

28 NYE parties in Summerlin, Henderson, downtown casinos

16 off-Strip bars, parties to celebrate NYE in Las Vegas

23 New Years Eve parties on the Las Vegas Strip

5 best New Year’s Eve dinner options to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas