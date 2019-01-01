Ring in 2019 in Las Vegas with RJ New Year’s Eve coverage

Reviewjournal.com will have the valley covered on the night of Las Vegas’ biggest party.

Technicians with Fireworks by Grucci load pyrotechnics on the roof of Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 27, 2018. More than 80,000 pyrotechnic effects will light up the sky over the Strip and downtown Las Vegas during an eight-minute program on New Year's Eve. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @kmcannonphoto

Reviewjournal.com will have the valley covered on the night of Las Vegas’ biggest party.

More than a dozen reporters, photographers and videographers will be capturing the end of one year and the start of another from points along the Strip and downtown. More than 318,000 tourists are expected in town for the holiday, and officials expect more than 375,000 people to be on the Strip for the evening.

“Las Vegas’ biggest tourism event demands top-notch news coverage, and no one will deliver better reports on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas than reviewjournal.com,” said Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook. “We’ll deploy more reporters, photographers, videographers and digital staff than any other news organization. Readers will have no reason to go anywhere else for everything from road closure updates to live footage of fireworks.”

From Circus Circus to Mandalay Bay, the Fremont Street canopy and east Fremont, Review-Journal reporters will be on the scene, interviewing revelers, monitoring the celebrations and sending updates to the RJ website and social media platforms throughout the evening.

The 80,000-firework display put on by Fireworks by Grucci will be broadcast live by Review-Journal videographers on the paper’s homepage and Facebook page so viewers from across the country can take in the eight-minute show wherever they are. Videographers will also provide live video from the Fremont Street Experience midnight celebration.

In addition, the Review-Journal will have two cameras covering Strip. One will be positioned at Trump International. The other one, situated atop the Panorama Tower, which normally provides a live look at the stadium construction, will provide views from the south Strip.

For those celebrating elsewhere, track reports from Review-Journal reporters on the blog and follow John Katsilometes as he reports on celebrities and special events. Road Warrior Mick Akers will be watching traffic.

Follow along with our reporters in the field with our live New Year’s Blog, as well as our social channels on Facebook at www.facebook.com/reviewjournal and on Twitter at @reviewjournal. View all of our New Year’s Eve stories at reviewjournal.com/newyearseve.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.