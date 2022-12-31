Road closures planned for Las Vegas New Year’s Eve party — LIVE BLOG

The Review-Journal team is scattered around the city to bring you the latest from America’s party capital as we ring in 2023. Check back here for the latest from the Strip and the Fremont Street Experience.

Fireworks by Grucci pyro technician Michael Wassmer loads pyrotechnics on the roof of The Venetian Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Fireworks from eight properties will fill the sky above the Strip during an eight minute show on New Year’s Eve. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

3:35 p.m.

Road closures planned

As 400,000 partygoers are set to descend on the Strip to celebrate New Year’s Eve, here is the latest information on transportation and prohibited items:

Road closures on the Strip between Spring Mountain Road and Tropicana Avenue (which covers the Strip from Treasure Island to the MGM Grand) are set to start at 6:30 p.m. and by 8 p.m., all traffic will be shut down in the area.

The offramps around Flamingo Road and Interstate 15 are set to be closed in both directions beginning at 5 p.m.

All roads are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police Department noted that the situation on New Year’s Eve is fluid and that changes to road closures could happen “without notice,” according to a department social media post.

The Regional Transportation Commission is offering free rides on its bus routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The RTC also is modifying certain bus routes around downtown Las Vegas and the Strip for New Year’s Eve. More information on these changes can be found on the RTC website.

Free rides for all! 🚌#RTCSNV is offering FREE #transit rides from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 9 a.m. on New Year's Day. To help ensure safe roadways, transit riders can board any vehicle on any of our bus routes free of charge. Make the safe choice this #NYE and ride with us. pic.twitter.com/vzcdRkyo7S — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 28, 2022

The city of Las Vegas also announced that Lyft will be offering a $5 discount for rides around the city for customers if they use the promo code: NYESAFERIDE22. This discount will be valid until 6 a.m. Monday.

Several items are banned for the holiday celebration on the Strip, including coolers, strollers, large bags, glass and metal containers. A curfew will prohibit those under 18 from being in downtown Las Vegas and on the Strip without a parent or guardian on New Year’s Eve.

— Sean Hemmersmeier

Live blogging New Year’s Eve

Check back with us all night as we bring you the scenes from NYE in LV. In the meantime, follow the links below for more information on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas:

