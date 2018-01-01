New Year’s Eve in Vegas

Roads close to allow for Las Vegas New Year’s revelry

By Colton Lochhead Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2017 - 6:03 pm
 

A reminder for those heading out to New Year’s Eve parties tonight: The Strip and the roads leading to it have closed.

On-ramps and off-ramps to Interstate 15 just west of the Strip were also closed at 5 p.m. at Spring Mountain Road, Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue. Drivers should enter and exit the freeway at Sahara Avenue and Russell Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The roads east of the Strip to Koval Lane closed at 5:45 p.m. By 6 p.m., all roads leading to the Strip had shut down.

Police began clearing out vehicle traffic along the Strip at 6:15 p.m., and the 3-mile stretch from Mandalay Bay to the SLS was fully shut down to vehicles at 6:45 p.m., police said. The Strip will be fully opened to pedestrians then.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

