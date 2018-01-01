New Year’s Eve in Vegas

Security on display as crowds celebrate in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2018 - 3:53 am
 

More than 300 Nevada National Guard troops joined the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to keep watch Sunday night as Las Vegas brought in the new year.

Metro had about 1,500 officers working over the three-day weekend, including snipers stationed on Strip rooftops.

An early count at 2:30 a.m. indicated that police made only 11 arrests and issued 10 citations Sunday night.

Police also had a drone on the Strip.

