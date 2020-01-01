Serious fireworks injury reported in east Las Vegas

A neighborhood fireworks accident in east Las Vegas sent a person to the hospital with serious injuries shortly before midnight Tuesday.

About 12 to 15 tons of trash are picked up along the Las Vegas Strip between Mandalay Bay and Sahara Avenue after the New Year's Eve celebration, Jan 1, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 12 to 15 tons of trash are picked up along the Las Vegas Strip between Mandalay Bay and Sahara Avenue after the New Year's Eve celebration, Jan 1, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews use 26 street sweepers to scour the Las Vegas Strip and nearby streets as quickly as possible after the New Year's Eve celebration. This one hugs the curb near Wynn Las Vegas about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First responders assist a person who fell on Fremont Street during the New Year's Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas. (Channel 8 via Twitter)

A neighborhood fireworks accident in east Las Vegas sent a person to the hospital with serious injuries shortly before midnight Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Fire Department released few details in a Twitter post other than to say it happened about 11:30 p.m. and the person was taken to University Medical Center.

@LasVegasFD Rescue 108 transported 1 adult to UMC-Trauma after a serious fireworks related incident at approx. 11:30PM. Incident on valley’s eastside. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 1, 2020

There were no major incidents on the Las Vegas Strip or Fremont Street as several hundred thousand people ushered in 2020 on a night with calm winds and a temperature about 40 degrees.

Clark County transported 29 people to various hospitals during the celebration, said communications chief Erik Pappa.

Most of the people taken for medical care had consumed too much alcohol while one person was taken from Fremont Street for chest pains and another person on the Strip reported respiratory distress.

Some people are starting the new year off by making some horrible decisions. These are the current DUI calls on the log right now for NHP. #drivesober #drivesafenv #lasvegas #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/9wsDHOnaVe — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 1, 2020

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported troopers stopped a wrong-way driver near the M Resort at the south end of the valley about 8:30 p.m.

A later tweet showed an NHP tote board of “some people are starting the new year off by making some horrible decisions” with reports of DUIs and other various violations.

NHP said more complete figures on DUI arrests and other issues would be available Wednesday afternoon.

All traffic flowing

Meanwhile, the on and off-ramps for Interstate 15 were all reopened and traffic was flowing freely on Las Vegas Boulevard South as of 5 a.m. Cleanup on the Las Vegas Strip was also nearing completion. Work crews and street sweepers were observed on Las Vegas Boulevard South in front of the Wynn Resorts, with workers loading steel barricades onto flatbed semis.

Work crews deployed 26 street sweepers, 13 from county public works and 13 from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“Each year they pick up 30 to 40 cubic yards of trash (12 to 15 tons) between Mandalay Bay and Sahara Avenue,” county spokesman Erik Pappa said in an email. “To clean, sweepers move north on the Strip to Sahara (approximately four miles) and intersections are reopened. As we pass through each intersection our (Clark County Public Works) Road Division crews start opening hard closure gates at each cross street, allowing traffic to come onto Las Vegas Boulevard about one mile at a time.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.