Tips to stay safe while celebrating New Year’s Eve

The Rape Crisis Center is reminding holiday revelers to stay safe and aware as they head to New Year’s Eve celebrations across the valley.

People walk by during the "America's Party" news conference announcing details of Las Vegas New Year's Eve celebrations inside the Great Hall of the Fashion Show Mall on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

“The biggest thing that we really encourage people to do is pay attention to the behavior of others and watch out for themselves and their circle of friends,” said Daniele Dreitzer, the center’s executive director.

As part of its “Party Smart” campaign, the center is reminding people planning to go out to arrive together, stay together and leave together.

Before going out to a party, the center suggests planning where and who you are meeting. Dreitzer said she recommends people go out in a group. Download a safety app, such as Circle of 6, charge your phone, and let someone know where you will be, the center suggests.

While you’re there, the center suggests keeping an eye on friends to make sure everyone is safe and having fun. If someone feels a strong effect after drinking only a little, seek help immediately, as that person may have been drugged, the center said. Keep an eye out for predatory behavior, such as people who won’t take “no” for an answer, the center suggests. If you see something that seems odd, tell law enforcement or security staff.

When the party ends, make sure you leave with everyone who came with you, the center said. Don’t let intoxicated friends leave with strangers and use licensed and labeled transportation services to get home, the center said. Check in at the end of the night to make sure everyone got home safely.

