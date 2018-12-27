Top New Year’s acts in Las Vegas commanding top dollar

This image released by CBS shows Bruno Mars during a taping of his first primetime television special, "Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo." (Florent Déchard/CBS via AP)

The concert lineup is fat, and your wallet had better be as well.

If you’re planning on catching one of the big New Year’s Eve weekend acts hitting town in the next few days and don’t have tickets yet, well, there’s good news and bad news.

Speaking to the former, thanks to Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale options, you can still get into shows that sold out of regularly-priced tickets quickly.

The not-so good news: It’s gonna cost ya.

Tickets for the debut of Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” residency on Friday at Park Theater at Park MGM range from a whopping $787 to $7,777.

Not to be outdone, pop star Ariana Grande is also commanding steep prices for her performance at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas the following night, where ducats start at $1,115 and top out at an asking price of $3,579.

For all you bargain hunters out there, Vegas pop rockers Imagine Dragons can be seen for a mere $489-$505 a pop at The Chelsea on New Year’s Eve.

If those prices are just a tad high for your budget, your best bet is to catch a show where there are still at least some face value tickets available along with the resale tix, like Bruno Mars’ Monday show at T-Mobile Arena, where prices at midday Thursday ranged from $85-$750, and Maroon 5 at Mandalay Bay also that night, which are a bona fide steal at $79-$230.