Traffic closures in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve

Those expecting to celebrate on the Strip or downtown should brace for road closures around the city’s main party zones.

Members of the National Guard keeps watch near the New York-New York hotel-casino on New Year's Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

South and northbound Interstate 15 off-ramps will shut to traffic at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 at Spring Mountain Road, Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.

But motorists can still enter and exit I-15 at Sahara Avenue and at Russell Road.

Tropicana Avenue will be closed in both directions between Koval Lane and Dean Martin Drive, with Flamingo Road eastbound at Valley View Boulevard.

The right lane on Sahara Avenue eastbound at I-15 will have one lane closed to allow a dedicated turn lane from the off-ramp at I-15 northbound to Sahara Avenue eastbound. Eastbound and westbound Sahara Avenue turn lanes onto Las VegasBoulevard southbound will be closed.

Ramp restrictions will be lifted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Jan. 1 or at the discretion of the Joint Operations Center in the Freeway Arterial System of Transportation, officials said.

For those planning to celebrate downtown, take heed of the following lane closures.

From 7 a.m. Dec. 31 until 5 a.m. Jan. 1, Fourth Street to Main Street and Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic, according to the city.

Also, the fireworks display at the Plaza will result in Main Street being closed from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue for about 15 minutes.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.