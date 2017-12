More than 300 Nevada National Guard troops will be stationed at locations on the Strip, downtown and at McCarran International Airport to provide extra security of New Year’s celebrations in Las Vegas.

Also, snipers and spotters will be part of an increased Las Vegas police presence keeping watch over New Year’s Eve festivities this weekend.

More than 1,500 Metro officers will be on duty in the Las Vegas Valley over the weekend, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.