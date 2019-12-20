Upgraded Fremont Street canopy in Las Vegas gets dress rehearsal

The Fremont Street Experience is offering a sneak peak Thursday of a $32 million upgrade to its electrified Viva Vision canopy, the largest single video screen in the world, before its official roll out on New Year’s Eve.

The Viva Vision canopy, the world's largest video screen, after undergoing at $32 million renovation at the Fremont Street Experience on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Officials were scheduled to flip the switch and light the 1,500-foot-by-90-foot canopy, at 6:40 p.m.

The canopy is seven times brighter than the previous version with four times the resolution as the result of renovations that began in May.

The upgrades, the first since 2004, were completed in eight sections of roughly 200 feet, and included replacing the screen’s outdated LED lights. The canopy now has nearly 50 million energy-efficient LED lights.

The canopy debuted in 1995 and is now ready for another premiere: The Viva Vision show concept, “MIXology,” will launch to visitors on New Year’s Eve.

Event organizers have described it as “inspired by synesthesia, a perceptual phenomenon where music, art and emotion collide to create an immersive, multisensory experience on a grand scale.”

Completed renovations also included installation of 32 additional video screens roughly 13 feet tall and 5 feet wide on the support columns.

The project was paid for through a public-private partnership involving the city of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Fremont Street Experience and Fremont Street casino owners.

