Where to find fireworks, New Year’s Eve parties in Las Vegas

Fireworks will go off at midnight from the rooftops of Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Resort, MGM Grand, Aria, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Stratosphere.

At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip in this view looking south from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan.1, 2017. Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau

FIREWORKS

America’s Party

Lake Las Vegas

Fireworks shows starting at midnight with live music before the display at MonteLago Village. lakelasvegasevents.com

The Plaza

Featuring a fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com

PARTIES AT HOTELS AND CASINOS

Aliante Casino

Access Showroom features music by Rhythm Nation at 9 p.m., tickets start at $30, include party favors and Champagne toast. DJ TMYK spins at ETA Lounge starting at 9 p.m., tickets start at $35. aliantegaming.com

Aria

Lil Jon headlines at Jewel Nightclub’s party, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men, includes open bar 9-11 p.m.; table packages are available. Alibi Ultra Lounge features DJ G-Squared, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., free admission. newyearsevelasvegas.com

Bellagio

Bruno Mars will host and lead the countdown at Bank Nightclub’s NYE party, doors open at 10:30 p.m., general admission with hosted open bar 9 p.m.-midnight is $100 for women and $150 for men; table packages are available. Hyde Bellagio transforms into a secret garden for its “Countdown by the Lake” party at 9 p.m. with DJ Hollywood and Champagne toast, general-admission tickets start at $50; tickets start at $75 for hosted bar 9-11:30 p.m. Lily Bar & Lounge features a set by DJ Guy Williams, doors open at 9 p.m., free admission. newyearsevelasvegas.com; hydebellagio.com

Boulder Station

The Railhead’s celebration features music by the Jeremy Cornwell Trio 8-10 p.m., with a DJ 10 p.m.-2 a.m., free. Reflections performs 10 p.m.-1 a.m. at Kixx Bar, free. boulderstation.sclv.com

Cannery

The Club hosts a party with In-A-Fect performing R&B, pop, old school funk and more at 10 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. with DJ DMC. General-admission tickets start at $50 and VIP starts at $75. DJ Baddberry spins at Victory’s Bar & Grill, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., free. Sly Johnson is at Pin-Ups Bar, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., free. cannerycasino.com

Caesars Palace

Celine Dion performs in the Colosseum at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $55-$500; call 877-423-5463 or visit thecolosseum.com. Calvin Harris takes over Omnia Nightclub’ s Main Room, with Turbulence spinning in Heart of Omnia and Mondo on the Terrace, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $125 for women and $200 for men; table packages are available at newyearsevelasvegas.com. A countdown celebration in the Roman Plaza courtyard with view of fireworks, all-you-care-to-drink premium beverage selections, space heaters, VIP seating and more, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $99 for drink package with open bar of beer and wine and general seating; $149 for VIP seating area. Alto Bar has a DJ, drink specials, party favors and bottle options, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.. free admission. Vista Cocktail Lounge features entertainment, drink specials and party favors with VIP open bar packages starting at $149; table packages are available. Cleopatra’s Barge starts the party at 5 p.m. with live music 10 p.m.-midnight and a DJ spinning from midnight to 2 a.m., open bar package is $99. caesars.com/las-vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Foo Fighters rock The Chelsea, doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 10:30 p.m., $150-$350. Doors open at 9 p.m. for Marquee Nightclub’s party with French Montana, tickets start at $50.46 for women and $110.09 for men, and include premium open bar 9-11 p.m., heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight and a Champagne toast. The Ice Rink’s fireworks viewing party features a DJ, open bar, ice skating and skate rentals, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $150; $50 for younger than 21. The Chandelier features music by Rico DeLargo and DJ Kyle Flesh with all-you-can-drink specialty cocktails by Perrier Jouet and Absolut Elyx, well liquor, house wine and beer, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $200. Clique Bar & Lounge features beats by DJ G-Squared, party hats, tiaras, 2018 glasses, Moet Champagne toast, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., no cover charge. DJ Gettright will spin 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Bond, free. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com; marqueelasvegas.com; cliquelv.com

The Cromwell

Chris Brown performs in concert at Drai’s Nightclub’s black-tie event, doors open at 9:30 p.m., tickets start at $125 for women and $175 for men, includes two glasses of Champagne; table packages are available. draislv.com

Delano

Skyfall Lounge has hand-crafted cocktails, entertainment and bottle service starting at 9:30 p.m., tickets start at $195. delanolasvegas.com

Downtown Grand

The Grand Gatsby NYE celebration features DJ Christina Flame 8-11 p.m. and 1-3 a.m., with Retro Jukebox performing 11 p.m.-1 a.m., free admission. The Giggle Water Pub Crawl includes four cocktails and four appetizers at Freedom Beat, Art Bar, Furnace Bar and Side Bar, from 4 p.m.-midnight, $40. downtowngrand.com

Eastside Cannery

Latin Vida starts the celebration at Marilyn’s Lounge at 5:30 p.m., $10. Blue String Theory takes over to rock the party at 10 p.m., $10, includes Champagne toast. Enjoy a view of fireworks, and music by R&B group Next Movement and DJ Deniro, starting at 10 p.m. at One Six Sky Lounge, general-admission tickets start at $60, includes Champagne toast; table seating starts at $100; booth packages are available. eastsidecannery.com

Fiesta Henderson

Sixtiesmania performs 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Coco Lounge, free admission. stationcasinoslive.com

Fiesta Rancho

Block Party performs 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Cabo Lounge, free admission. stationcasinoslive.com

Flamingo Las Vegas

Margaritaville hosts a party 9 p.m.-midnight with three-hour premium open bar, live music, Champagne toast, party favors and open seating, $99 for main floor; $199 for second and third floors also includes view of fireworks and hors d’oeuvres; call 702-697-2512. margaritavillelasvegas.com

Gold Coast

$25,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo, doors open at 8 p.m., $60 buy-in, includes free dauber, Champagne, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and 2018 date book. goldcoastcasino.com

Golden Nugget

Troy Liquor Bar features open bar 7-11 p.m. and Champagne toast, $75; VIP table packages start at $500. goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Green Valley Ranch Resort

Cali Tucker performs 7 p.m.-1 a.m. at Hank’s Fine Stakes & Martinis, free admission. A video DJ spins 9 p.m.-2 a.m. in Drop Bar, free admission. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the New Year’s Eve bingo party with 31 games, Champagne, a balloon drop and open bar, $40 buy-in and $10 for extra packs. greenvalleyranch.sclv.com

Hard Rock Hotel

Vanity Nightclub features a DJ drum set with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, doors open at 9 p.m., general-admission tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men; VIP tickets start at $100 for women and $125 for men, includes hosted bar with beer, wine and vodka 9-11 p.m. hardrockhotel.com

Harrah’s Las Vegas

The Piano Bar offers entertainment, giveaways, drink specials and view of fireworks from the bar’s patio, admission is $10 for women and $20 for men; VIP tables are $225 each, includes bottle of Skyy Vodka. caesars.com/las-vegas

The Linq

The Brooklyn Bowl features performances by Ja Rule and Ashanti, doors open at 9:30 p.m., tickets start at $75 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. The Linq Vortex features a DJ, party favors, go-go dancers, view of fireworks, open bar and late night bites, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m., tickets start at $195. High Roller observation wheel offers individual tickets starting from $150 per person, with option to upgrade to pre-party at 9:30 p.m. with premium open bar, catered food, music and entertainment. Cabin packages start at $4,500 for up to 25 people; prices vary depending on cabin locations on the wheel. For reservations, call 702-322-0537 or email highrollersales@caesars.com. caesars.com/las-vegas

M Resort

M Bar features DJ Yo Yolie 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Singer Ellen Masri will perform 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Hostile Grape. Ravello Lounge features the 442’s and DJ Frankie 9 p.m.-1 a.m. themresort.com.

Mandalay Bay

Maroon 5 plays the Mandalay Bay Events Center at 8 p.m., $125-$250, visit axs.com. Ri Ra in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place has a pub-wide toast at 4 p.m. to ring in the Irish New Year, and again at midnight, with music by the Black Donnellys, free admission. Minus5 Ice Experience celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m., packages start at $22; a party package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat, faux fur coat and photo in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, visit minus5experience.com. House of Blues will feature a concert by Pennywise, doors open at 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. HOB Restaurant & Bar will feature music by the Ryan Hall Zydeco Band at its Paint the Quarter Gold party with all-you-can-drink 9 p.m.-midnight ($55) and all-you-can-eat 6 p.m.-midnight ($85); a combo package is $135. Light Nightclub features a performance by Ludacris, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $100 for men, includes open bar 9-11 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. for The Foundation Room’s Karma Never Felt So Good party with open bar and Champagne toast, general-admission is $150 and VIP admission is $325. mandalaybay.com/nye

Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Bar & Tea Lounge hosts Starry Eyed New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party with a DJ, a Champagne toast, view of fireworks and more, $110 in advance and $130 day of event; table packages start at $1,000. eventbrite.com

MGM Grand

Steve Aoki headlines at Hakkasan Nightclub’s party with Melo-D spinning in the Ling Ling Club, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $55 for women and $75 for men, includes open bar 8-10 p.m., visit newyearsevelasvegas.com. Topgolf Las Vegas offers party packages for six guests starting at $99, include three-hour unlimited golf play at private bay 9 p.m.-midnight, three-hour open bar, Champagne toast and 2018 New Year souvenirs, visit topgolf.com/lasvegas.

The Mirage

Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz performs at 1 Oak Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $40 for women and $75 for men, includes open bar 9-11 p.m. newyearsevelasvegas.com

Monte Carlo

Bruno Mars performs in Park Theater at 9 p.m., tickets are $175-$550; call 800-745-3000; parktheaterlv.com

New York-New York

Party on the Brooklyn Bridge at the annual Bridge Party with DJs, an open bar and view of fireworks, 8 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $150. Tom’s Urban Glow Party has an open bar, unlimited small plates, Champagne toast, masks and party favors, 8 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $150. Coyote Ugly has DJs Lydia and Amanda Rose, party favors and a Champagne toast, tickets start at $25; an open bar package 8 p.m.-midnight starts at $125 and VIP packages start at $1,000. Dueling pianos, party favors and a Champagne toast at the Bar at Times Square, 8 p.m.-3:30 a.m., $25-$50. Beerhaus has an open bar and entertainment, 9 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $100. newyorknewyork.com

The Orleans

The Fab ’60s Dance Party at 9 p.m. with open bar and bites, party favors, Champagne toasts and a balloon drop, starts at $120 at Bailiwick. Disco Inferno takes over the Mardi Gras Ballroom at 10 p.m., $77, includes open bar, hors d’oeuvres and party favors. Nitro performs at Bourbon Street Lounge starting at 9 p.m. orleanscasino.com

Palace Station

DJ Caffine spins 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. in the Ballroom, $25 in advance and $35 day of event, includes all-you-can-drink. stationcasinoslive.com

Palazzo

Juicy J performs at Lavo’s party featuring heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight, premium open bar 9-11 p.m., Champagne toast, and entry into Tao Nightclub at The Venetian after midnight, tickets start at $55 for women and $75 for men. lavolv.com

Palms

Moon Nightclub features DJs, four-hour open bar 9 p.m.-1 a.m., view of fireworks and more, tickets start at $195. newyearsnightlife.net

Paris Las Vegas

Beer Park and Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop will host a rooftop party with premium open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, access to both venues and view of fireworks. General-admission tickets start at $125. Beer Park’s individual bar seating and Champagne toast starts at $200. VIP packages are available and start at $400, visit beerpark.com or chateaunights.com. Hexx Kitchen & Bar offers a patio party 10 p.m.-2 a.m., tickets start at $100 and include a food-and-beverage credit toward Hexx, visit hexxlasvegas.com/new-years-eve. Napoleon’s Lounge opens at 5 p.m., a dueling piano show starts at 9 p.m., party favors and a Champagne toast, $40. Le Cabaret Lounge features live music at 6:30 p.m. with a DJ set at 11 p.m., party favors and a Champagne toast, $40. Eiffel Tower Experience Observation Deck party starts at 11 p.m., $250, includes one-hour open bar, Champagne toast with light-up flute, commemorative photo, branded gloves and parking pass. caesars.com/las-vegas; parislasvegas.com

Planet Hollywood Resort

Britney Spears final performance of her residency show “‘Piece of Me” starts at 9 p.m. in The Axis. Tickets are $59-$229, call 800-745-3000. Koi Ultra Lounge host a seven-hour premium open bar and view of fireworks, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., tickets start at $25 for women, $40 for men, visit newyearsnightlife.net. Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops offers a Strip-side patio party and views of the fireworks, starts at $200, includes all-you-can-drink beverage package and patio access. VIP access starts at $500, includes front-and-center seating, all-you-can-drink beverage option and a three-course meal. Reservations are available for the cantina’s upstairs event space The Loft, visit cabowabocantina.com or call 702-385-2226. Heart Bar starts the party at 6 p.m. with a DJ, party favors, table service and Champagne toast, $100 beverage minimum per guest (up to four guests), $75 each additional guest. Extra Lounge has specialty cocktails and shot specials starting at 6 p.m., free admission. Ringer Wings, Pizza & Sliders in the Playing Field starts at 9 p.m. with Champagne toasts at 9, 10, 11 p.m. and midnight, free admission. Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill at Miracle Mile Shops offers a $50 special on unlimited domestic drafts and well drinks noon-midnight, with a Champagne toast at midnight. planethollywoodresort.com; caesars.com/las-vegas

The Plaza

The Scintas perform in the Showroom at 8:30 p.m., tickets start at $49, includes Champagne toast for East Coast New Year’s Eve at 9 p.m. and party favors. Oscar’s Steakhouse hosts a free party with a DJ in the lounge, shareable appetizers and Champagne toast. And, a fireworks show will launch from the towers of the Plaza at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com

Rampart Casino

Addison’s Lounge features the dance band Drive 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Round Bar has live music by More & Gendel 4-8 p.m. and David DeCosta 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. theresortatsummerlin.com

Red Rock Resort

Red Rock Lanes hosts a New Year’s Eve Cosmic Party 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $199 per lane for maximum five people (increases to $225 after Dec. 26), includes shoe rentals, one large single topping pizza, a pitcher of soft drink, door prizes, music videos and party favors, call 702-797-7467. Michael Johnson and the A-List Band perform 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at Rocks Lounge, $30 at the door. DJL1 spins 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at Crimson, $40 at the door. Lucky Bar features DJ Dig Dug 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $20 at the door. Boarding Pass members receive $5 off admission at events; sign-ups available at the doors. Dave Ritz performs 5-9 p.m. and Mahi Crabbe performs 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at T-Bones Chophouse, free admission. Rustyn Vaughn Lee performs 9 p.m.-2 a.m. at Onyx, free admission. Bingo party features a $25,000 game, cake, Champagne and party favors at 9:30 p.m., $50 buy-in and $10 for extra packs, call 866-961-3361 for reservations. redrock.sclv.com; stationcasinoslive.com

Rio

VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub and Lounge starts it’s party at 9 p.m. and features a DJ. view of fireworks and specialty cocktails, advance tickets start at $100, includes open bar 9-11 p.m.; table packages are available. riolasvegas.com; caesars.com/las-vegas

Sam’s Town

Sam’s Town Live hosts the Old School NYE Party with music by Rob Base, Next, DJ Thump and Q100’s Bojo, Champagne toast, prizes and gives, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $79, reserved seating starts at $129 and VIP tables start at $516. samstownnye.com

Santa Fe Station

Power 88 hosts a party in Chrome Showroom 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Charcoal Room features music by Eric Tuiloma 5-9 p.m. and Camden West 9 p.m.-1 a.m., free admission. DJ Joey Mazolla spins 9 p.m.-2 a.m. in 4949 Lounge, $10 at the door. And, a DJ spins 8 p.m.-1 a.m. in Sports Bar, free admission. Santa Fe Lanes hosts a New Year’s Eve Cosmic Carnival 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Advance admission is $37 per person for a party of five, or $185 per lane (increases to $42, or $210 per lane, on event day), includes shoe rentals, party favors, giveaways, soft drinks and party food. santafestation.sclv.com; stationcasinoslive.com

Silverton

Skip the Strip New Year’s Eve Party features a DJ, Champagne toast and balloon drop, 7 p.m.-midnight at Veil Pavilion, $25 in advance or $40 day of event. silvertoncasino.com

SLS Las Vegas

The Foundry features the New Year’s Eve Retro Rewind Party with music by Empire Records, the Whip Its and the Boogie Knights, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $25 in advance and $35 day of event, includes party favors and countdown; packages start at $200. slslasvegas.com

South Point

New Year’s at Noon with the Alley Cats doo wop hits, doors open at noon in the Showroom, $19, includes party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Wes Winters (5-7 p.m.) and Vanessa LeGrand (10 p.m.-1 a.m.) play hits from the past year and lounge favorites in the Grandview Lounge, free admission. Rockin’ M Town with Gregg Austin dance party in the Showroom, doors open at 9 p.m., $65, includes two drinks, party favors, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. 80s Night with the Spazmatics in the Exhibit Hall, doors open at 9:30 p.m., $75, includes an open bar, party favors, hor d’oeuvres, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. Doors open at 8 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom for the New Year’s Eve Gala with Michael Cavanaugh, featuring a four-course dinner at 9 p.m., open bar, party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast, $150. southpointcasino.com/nye

Stratosphere

VIP Tower Party on levels 103, 104 and 108 features four-hour unlimited premium brand open bar, food stations, performance artists, party favors, view of fireworks, Champagne toast, admission to Skyline Spectacular party on level 108 and Ultimate Patron After Party in the Theater, $350. DJs Kittie and Soxxie spin at Skyline Spectacular party on level 108 — Observation Deck, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., features three-hour unlimited premium brand open bars, specialty drinks and martini luges, food, go-go dancers, performance artists, party favors, view of fireworks, Champagne Toast and admission to after party, $250. 107 Skylounge celebration is 10 p.m.-4 a.m. with music by DJ CC, party favors, view of fireworks, two-hour open bar with Effen Vodka and limited cash food menu starting at 10 p.m., $199. DJs E-Noc, Stephi K and Quira man the decks at the Ultimate Patron After Party featuring premium brand cash bar, cocktails, bottle service, go-go dancers and more, $40. Sin City Hops has live music by Holes and Hearts 6-9 p.m. and Pop Vision 9:30 p.m.-3 a.m., cash bar and party favors, free. C-Bar has endless happy hour, cash bar and party favors, free. stratospherehotel.com/new-years

Suncoast

Vegas Super Band performs at 10 p.m. in the Showroom, tickets start at $37, includes Champagne toast and balloon drop. The Bowling Center features a cosmic bowling party with DJ and party favors, 9 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $22.50 (702-636-7400 for bowling). $30,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo at 9:30 p.m., $70 buy-in, includes free dauber, Champagne, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and 2018 date book. $10,000 New Year’s in the Afternoon at 3 p.m., $25 buy-in, includes free dauber and Champagne (1-877-636-7111 Ext. 5611 for Bingo tickets) suncoastcasino.com

Sunset Station

Strike Zone’s cosmic bowling party has a midnight countdown and toast 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $150 per lane for maximum five people (increases to $175 event day), includes shoe rental, a large cheese or pepperoni pizza with soft drinks and party favors, call 702-547-7467. DJ Lee Orchard spins 11 p.m.-2 a.m. at Club Madrid, free. Gaudi Bar features DJ Neko 9 p.m.-1 a.m., and Tony Venniro Duo performs 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Rosalita’s Cantina, free. New Year’s Eve bingo party features up to $20,000 in cash and prizes, starts at 9:30 p.m., buy-in is $40 and extra packs are $10, includes cake, party favors and Champagne toast. sunsetstation.sclv.com

Texas Station

Texas Star Lanes hosts the New Year’s Eve Cosmic Bowling Party 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $125 per lane for five people to bowl three hours with shoe rental, a large cheese or pepperoni pizza with soft drinks, party favors and noisemakers, call 702-288-7728. La Mar Le Warren performs 10 p.m.-1 a.m. at South Padre. A-Bar features John Allred 7-10 p.m. and Dave Ritz 10 p.m.-1 a.m., free. texasstation.sclv.com; stationcasinoslive.com

Treasure Island

Doors open at 9 p.m. for Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que’s party with live music by Scotty Alexander and a DJ, Gilley Girls, Champagne toast, party favors and view of fireworks, $25, includes one premium cocktail, beer or wine, $5 mechanical bull rides and live video of celebrations. A VIP upgrade starts at $150, includes three-hour open bar, reserved couch seating and appetizers served by Gilley Girls. gilleyslasvegas.com; 702-894-7369

Tuscany Suites & Casino

Enjoy music and entertainment in the Piazza Lounge with Nik at Nite joined by Joe Darro and Jimmy Racey, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., free admission. tuscanylv.com

The Venetian

Gucci Mane performs at Tao Nightclub’s party featuring heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight, premium open bar 9-11 p.m., Champagne toast, and entry into Lavo at Palazzo after midnight, tickets start at $75 for women and $150 for men, visit taolasvegas.com. Minus5 Ice Experience celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m. Packages start at $22. A party package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat, faux fur coat and photo, in Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, visit minus5experience.com.

Westgate Las Vegas

International Theater hosts “Sunday Night Fever” disco party with a performance by the Boogie Knights, East Coast countdown, three-course dinner and cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., tickets start at $150. Westgate Cabaret and iBar feature live entertainment 5 p.m.-2 a.m. westgatelasvegas.com

Wildfire Casino and Lanes

New Year’s Eve Cosmic Party 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. for $75 per lane with maximum five people (increases to $100 after Dec. 26), shoe rental, one large single topping pizza, a pitcher of soft drink, Champagne or apple cider toast at midnight, door prizes and party favors, at 4451 E. Sunset Road, call 702-736-2695 to reserve a lane.

Wynn Las Vegas

Marshmello headlines at Intrigue Nightclub, general-admission tickets start at $50 for women and $100 for men, includes Champagne toast. The Chainsmokers take over XS Nightclub which features open bar until 11 p.m., Under the Stars tickets start at $75 for women and $100 for men; all access tickets start at $125 for women and $200 for men. wynnsocial.com/nye2018

OTHER PARTIES

Bahama Breeze

New Year’s Eve Junkanoo Jam starts at 9 p.m. and features live music, giveaways and legendary island cocktails starting at $2.18, at 375 Hughes Center Drive, free admission. bahamabreeze.com

The Bootlegger

The Cabaret Room features a New Year’s Eve party with entertainment by Denise Clemente & Friends, party favors, appetizers, dinner and a Champagne toast, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $99, at 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bootleggerlasvegas.com

Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

Reggae NYE Bash with music by Najja Dread and Lion Pride, free Champagne toast at midnight, cocktail and dining specials, drawings, prize for best tropical outfit, starting at 8 p.m. at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. boulderdambrewing.com

Commonwealth

Hip-hop and funk group the Maxwell Fresh Band and DJs in the Main Room and Rooftop, open bar for well drinks and draft beers 6-11 p.m. and view of fireworks, tickets start at $50, at 525 Fremont St. Bottle service and table packages are available. commonwealthlv.com

Corduroy

It’s a “Black Tee Affair” with DJ Tino, open bar package 8-11 p.m. and a Champagne toast, general-admission starts at $10, premium select open bar with admission starts at $65; at 515 Fremont St. corduroylv.com/nye

Count’s Vamp’d

The party features music by Count’s 77 and Electric Dynamite, party favors and countdown, doors open at 8:30 p.m. at 6750 W. Sahara Ave., $10 at the door. vampdvegas.com

Distill

Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast starting at 9 p.m. at 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., 4830 W. Pyle Ave. and 6430 N. Durango Drive, free admission. distillbar.com

Fremont Street Experience

America’s Party Downtown, hosted by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, starts at 6 p.m. and features non-stop entertainment from 12 bands on four stages, the ball drop from Times Square, premiere of The Killers’ new music video montage on the Viva Vision screen and more, $40 in advance and $45 day of; $10 off for locals at SlotZilla box office on Fremont Street between Fourth Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. vegasexperience.com/nye

Gold Spike & Inspire

The “Escape Masquerade” party starts at 8 p.m. with two open bar parties, beats by DJs Freddy B and Dilemma in the Living Room, music by Super Lemon in the Backyard and Champagne toast at midnight. General-admission starts at $10; premium select open bar 8-11 p.m. and express entry starts at $65; reserved table package starts at $500; at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. goldspike.com/nye

Hard Rock Live

Doors open at 9 p.m. for the party featuring Groove Martini and DJ Jewel Pearson, $195, includes premium open bar, food stations with appetizers, party favors, Champagne toast, view of fireworks from the patio overlooking the Strip. New Year’s Eve Dinner & Bonkerz Comedy Show 6-8 p.m., $120, includes three-course menu, premium open bar and a ticket to Bonkerz Comedy with Warren Durso and Allan Stephan (can be combined with party for a total of $280 per person); at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South. hardrock.com/live/locations/lasvegas

Italian American Club

New Year’s Eve party with Jimmy Hopper, Italian buffet dinner, Champagne toast and more, starting at 7 p.m. at 2333 E. Sahara Ave., $125. iacvegas.com; 702-457-3866.

Montelago Village

New Year’s Eve Cruise aboard the La Contessa Yacht 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $50, includes glass of Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, music, party favors and view of fireworks. lakelasvegasevents.com

Piero’s Italian Cuisine

Pia’s Place inside Piero’s has a party 9 p.m.-1 a.m. featuring entertainment by Pia Zadora, Sonny Charles and her band, two-drink minimum, at 355 Convention Center Drive. pieroscuisine.com

Remedy’s

Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast starting at 9 p.m. at 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, and 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson, free admission. remedystavern.com

Ron Decar’s Event Center

Ron Decar’s Swingin’ New Year’s Eve featuring a band, singers, entertainers, a buffet, Champagne toast and cash bar, doors open at 6 p.m., $125 per person, $240 per couple or $380 per couple for VIP seating and bottle of Champagne, at 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. rondecarseventcenter.com

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

Drew Baldridge and Carter Winter will perform at 10 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., general admission is $10-$20, $50 for all-you-can-drink wristband, $120-$180 for table packages, at 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. stoneysrockincountry.com