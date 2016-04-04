Nick Carter confirms Backstreet Boys’ Las Vegas residency

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Backstreet Boys’ member Nick Carter confirmed that the ’90s boy band is headed to Sin City.

It looks like the Backstreet Boys are officially back — well, for at least nine shows that is.

According to Carter, the Backstreet Boys have signed a deal with the entertainment company Live Nation to perform a series of nine shows in Las Vegas as a trial run for what could become a permanent residency in the future.

“If it does really well, then I think that’ll open that door and then in future we’ll do it. So that’s definitely going to happen but we’re going to do a trial run first,” Carter told ET.

In addition to all five band members being involved with the trial-residency, Carter says fans can expect “a very big and spectacular show,” complete with all the classic Backstreet Boys hits.

A venue has yet to be named for the home of the Backstreet Boys’ nine-show residency.

