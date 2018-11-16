2 Chainz, Dillon Francis perform at Las Vegas nightclubs

2 Chainz performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival on Friday, September 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Georgia-born rapper completed his set in a wheelchair after breaking his leg two months ago. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

2 Chainz at Drai's (Tony Tran)

2 Chainz

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz performs Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisgroup.com).

Dillon Francis

Twerksgiving returns to Intrigue Nightclub on Wednesday. Dillon Francis headlines the annual night-before-Thanksgiving party. If you want a double dose of the DJ, you can also see him Friday at XS Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men Wednesday and $25 for women and $45 for men Friday (intriguevegas.com; xslasvegas.com).

Gryffin

New York City-based DJ Gryffin, who recently announced a new album is on the way and released the track “Remember,” visits Hakkasan Nightclub for a DJ set on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasannightclub.com).

Tao Nightclub

The season of giving starts Thursday at Tao Nightclub. DJ Five spins at the “Terminate the Turkey” event featuring a holiday food drive to benefit Three Square food bank. Guests who donate receive one complimentary Red Bull can or cocktail. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men (taolasvegas.com).

Stereo Hyde

Hyde Bellagio offers the Stereo Hyde party with guest DJs and cocktails on Sundays. DJ Leverage mans the decks this week. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP fast pass starts at $50 (hydebellagio.com).

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.