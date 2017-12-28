5 acts to see in Las Vegas nightclubs this weekend

What better way to spend New Year’s Eve than partying with Steve Aoki?

Photo credit: Dadlaney

Photo credit: Rukes

Photo credit: Dadlaney

Photo credit: Dadlaney

Steve Aoki (Drew Ressler)

Steve Aoki

What better way to spend New Year’s Eve than partying with Steve Aoki? The multitalented artist, who just released remixes from his album “Kolony” and will launch a 32-city U.S. tour in February, entertains Sunday at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55 for women and $75 for men and include open bar from 8 to 10 p.m. (hakkasanlv.com).

Future

Hip-hop superstar Future performs at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $75 for women and $125 for men (draisnightlife.com).

Travis Barker

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker rocks into the new year with a DJ drum set at Vinyl Nightclub on Sunday. Doors open at 9 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men. Revelers can enjoy a premium hosted bar from 9 to 11 p.m. with tickets starting at $100 for women and $125 for men (vegaseventsrock.com).

Cheat Codes

Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford and Matthew Russell spend the last Saturday of 2017 headlining at Intrigue Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets to see the DJ trio start at $25 for women and $45 for men (intriguevegas.com).

Light Nightclub

Metro Boomin gets the holiday weekend underway at Light Nightclub on Friday. T-Pain takes over on Saturday, and Ludacris ushers in the new year on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men Friday and Saturday and $50 for women and $100 for men on New Year’s Eve, which includes open bar from 9 to 11 p.m. (thelightvegas.com).