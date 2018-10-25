5 best Halloween parties on the Las Vegas Strip

Photo Credit: Joe Janet

Nghtmre (Hakkasan Group)

Photo credit: Sam Hamoui

Hakkasan Nightclub

Nghtmre kicks off Hakkasan Nightclub’s Halloween celebration on Friday. The fun continues Saturday with Kaskade in the Main Room and DJ Dash in the Ling Ling Club. Borgore closes out the weekend Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Ticket prices vary (hakkasanlv.com).

Drai’s Nightclub

Drai’s “Return of the Nightlife Avengers” weekend features performances by Lil Wayne on Saturday and Fabolous on Sunday. Pauly D gets the party underway Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Ticket prices vary (draisgroup.com).

Foxtail Nightclub

Don your best spandex and neon apparel for the “Thriller — Everything ’80s Annual Halloween Party” at Foxtail Nightclub. Guests can dance to beats by DJ Sean Essex and see a performance by Michael Jackson tribute artist Santana Jackson on Friday at the SLS Las Vegas. Doors open at 9 p.m. with open well bar until 10 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and VIP table reservations are available (slslasvegas.com).

Halloween Under the Dome

The Plaza hosts its annual Halloween bash under its dome from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The event features a DJ, monster wrestling by Luche Libre Las Vegas, drink specials and carnival food including caramel apples, hot dogs and nachos. Admission is free (plazahotelcasino.com).

Tao Nightclub

Playboy presents the Dia de los Muertos event with sounds by DJ Vice on Thursday at Tao Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men (taolasvegas.com).

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.