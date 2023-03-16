A guide to Las Vegas dayclubs and water parks

Dayclubs and water parks are busy opening up on and off the Strip, offering fun in the sun for all ages.

Here is a list of some venues that have opened, and others still to come.

Aria

Liquid Pool Lounge opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Aria. Features DJ Karma, DJ CLA, Kid Conrad, D-Miles, DJ Shift, Phoreyz and more. Tickets start at $20. liquidpoollv.com

Circa

Stadium Swim is open 8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily year-round. The multilevel destination pool amphitheater with a 143-foot high-definition screen is hosting Mania Under the Sun for March Madness on March 15-19, March 23-26 and April 1-3. Prices vary. In April, the venue will host Viewing Par-Tee for Pro Golf Tournament Weekend April 6-9. Admission is $20; prices for seating options vary. circalasvegas.com

Circus Circus

The Splash Zone and pools are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Children younger than 6 must be accompanied by an adult. All slide participants must be 42 inches or taller to ride the Mat Racer and 48 inches or taller to ride the Aqua Tube and Speed Slide. Cabana prices start at $100. circuscircus.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Marquee Dayclub opens at 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Headliners include DJ Pauly D, Mustard, Chris Lake, Vintage Culture and John Summit. “Full Bloom” transforms the dayclub into a floral paradise with DJs and roaming performers every Sunday, starting March 26. The Sunday night pool party “Drenched After Dark” returns April 23. Tickets start at $20 (marqueelasvegas.com). The Chelsea Pool and Boulevard Pool are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Dive-In Movies will be offered at the Boulevard Pool at 8 p.m. Mondays from May 22 to Sept. 11., $15; $10 for locals and free for hotel guests, rewards members, first responders and military with ID. The Sunset Cocktail Hour will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays from April 7 to Sept. 22. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Cowabunga Bay Henderson

Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (daily March 13-17) through May 21, with daily operation starting May 22 at 900 Galleria Drive. Times vary. General admission is $46.99. Gate only admission for youth under 42 inches and ages 65 and older is $34.99; $39.99 for military with valid ID at the gate. Twilight Summer Nights admission is $29.99 at the gate. Season passes are $99.99 ($69.99 for seniors); valid at Henderson and Summerlin locations. cowabungavegas.com

Cowabunga Canyon Summerlin

Opens April 15 at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road. Days of operation will be Saturdays and Sundays through May 21, with daily operation starting May 22. Times vary. General admission will be $44.99 ($29.99 for Twilight Summer Nights); $32.99 for youth under 42 inches and $19.99 for ages 65 and older. Season pass starts at $99.99 ($69.99 for a senior pass). Season passes are $99.99 ($69.99 for seniors); valid at Henderson and Summerlin locations. cowabungavegas.com/canyon

The Cromwell

Starting Friday, Drai’s Beachclub will open at 11 a.m. Fridays through Sundays. Spring performers at the rooftop dayclub include Maria Romano, Cam’ron, BIA, French Montana and Ja Rule. Tickets start at $20. draisgroup.com

Golden Nugget

The Tank is open for all ages 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily in the spring. The Hideout Pool & Bar, for ages 21 and older, is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. goldennugget.com

Green Valley Ranch Resort

The Pond, for ages 21 and older, opens May 5. Hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with a DJ noon-6 p.m. Admission prices vary. The resort pool is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for all ages through April 30, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. starting May 1; tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. greenvalleyranch.com

JW Marriott

The Waterfall Pool is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, $12-$22 per adult and $6-$12 for ages 6 to 15. Ages 5 and younger are free. marriott.com/lasjw

Luxor

The Oasis Pool is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The LGBTQ+ pool party Temptation Sundays returns in May. luxor.com

M Resort

DayDream Pool Club, for ages 21 and older, opens April 1. Hours will be 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays; $20 general admission. The M Resort Pool is open 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. Admission starts at $10 Monday through Thursday and $20 Friday through Sunday; $10 for children younger than 10. themresort.com

Mandalay Bay

Daylight Beach Club is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Local DJs and artists headline Fridays, with “Sunburst Saturdays” featuring EDM-centric house, trap and basshouse style DJs. The hip-hop party “LIT Sundays” features DJ sets and performances by Troyboi, K Camp, Too $hort, BLXST and more. Tickets start at $20. daylightvegas.com

MGM Grand

Wet Republic Ultra Pool opens at 11 a.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Headliners include Steve Aoki, Lil Jon, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Loud Luxury, Above & Beyond and more. Tickets start at $20. wetrepublic.com

Palms

For ages 21 and older, Soak opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and at noon Tuesday. Free admission for locals. For all ages, open all day Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday. Locals receive free admission Monday through Friday. palms.com

Red Rock Resort

The Red Rock pool is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through April 30, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. starting May 1. Poolside gaming will be available 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday beginning April 21. Admission prices vary. redrockresort.com

Resorts World

Ayu Dayclub opens at 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Headliners include Kaskade, Zedd, RL Grime, Cheat Codes and more. This week’s grand opening weekend features Cash Cash on Friday, Louis the Child on Saturday and Tiesto on Sunday. Tickets start at $20. zoukgrouplv.com

Sahara

Azilo Ultra Pool is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday (9 a.m.-9 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day). DJ Stephi K spins Fridays, with DJ Sara on Saturdays and DJ SupaJames on Sundays. No cover. azilolasvegas.com

The Venetian

Tao Beach Dayclub opens at 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. Headliners include Alesso, Illenium, Chris Lake, Sofi Tukker, Fisher, Mustard and more. Tickets start at $20. Tao Out of Office is offered on Thursdays with free entry for locals and buy-one-get-one cocktails. taobeach.com

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

The hotel’s sand-bottom pool is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Cabanas and daybeds are available from the resort and the coastal Italian experience Kassi Beach House. The revamped Elia Beach, for ages 21 and older, will open this season. virginhotelslv.com

Wynn Las Vegas

Encore Beach Club opens at 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Headliners include the Chainsmokers, Marshmello, David Guetta, Kygo, Diplo, Gryffin and more. Encore Beach Club at Night is currently open on Wednesdays and select dates (March 18 and March 25); no swimming. Headliners include Tyga, Dillon Francis, Acraze, Kim Lee, Morten and Dom Dolla. Starting May 5, Encore Beach Club at Night will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays, with swimming allowed. Ticket prices vary. wynnnightlife.com