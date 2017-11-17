Backstreet Boys, Twerksgiving take over Las Vegas nighlife

Photo credit: Danny Mahoney

Diplo

Wednesday is Twerksgiving at Intrigue Nightclub. Wynn Nightlife’s annual night-before-Thanksgiving party will feature Diplo manning the decks. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men .

Omnia

Afrojack and Ravitez will take over the Main Room at Omnia Nightclub on Friday. Dash will spin in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100.

Backstreet Boys after-party

Back by popular demand, the Backstreet Boys will host their “Larger Than Life” after-party on Saturday at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Admission is $40 for men and women. VIP table packages are available .

Fergie DJ

Spend Thanksgiving night dancing to beats by Fergie DJ at Hakkasan Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card starts at $100 .

‘Year of the Leprechaun’

O’Sheas celebrates the luck of the Irish with entertainment, drink specials, contests and more on Friday at The Linq. The “Year of the Leprechaun” party will include a celebrity keg tapping by Tape Face at 5 p.m. .