Catch Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers in Las Vegas this weekend

Omnia Nightclub hosts Steve Aoki’s birthday celebration Saturday in the main club. DJ Phoreyz spins in the Heart of Omnia.

Steve Aoki (Drew Ressler)

Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub (Aaron Garcia)

Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub (Aaron Garcia)

Steve Aoki (Joe Janet)

Steve Aoki

Omnia Nightclub hosts Steve Aoki’s birthday celebration Saturday in the main club. DJ Phoreyz spins in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men; a VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

The Chainsmokers

Hear the chart-topping hits of the Chainsmokers on Saturday when the Grammy winners visit XS Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Marquee Nightclub

DJ Ruckus gets Thanksgiving weekend started Friday at Marquee Nightclub. Eric DLux takes over on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

DJ Franzen

Dance to hip-hop and R&B tracks from the ’90s and 2000s at DJ Franzen’s House Party on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Drai’s Nightclub in The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).

Bingo after dark

Palace Station hosts its monthly “Industry Night Bingo” event Sunday. Players can enjoy beats by DJ Ryne and specialty cocktails and beers from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25 (palacestation.sclv.com).