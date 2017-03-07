Nightlife

Claire Sinclair closes ‘Pin Up,’ focuses on Clairbnb and ‘Shark Tank’ — PHOTOS

By ROBIN LEACH NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 7, 2017 - 11:36 am
 
Updated March 7, 2017 - 11:03 pm

It’s a career change so dramatic that you’d never guess the outcome, and financiers at ABC’s “Shark Tank” on March 29 might just be charmed enough by sexy “Pin Up” at The Stratosphere star and 2011 Playmate of the Year Claire Sinclair to make her dream come true.

After four years of going nearly topless in the “Pin Up” calendar show, Claire brought it to a close Saturday night and will now turn the key to open her first Clairebnb boutique hotel of seven themed suites in Downtown Las Vegas.

Claire, her leggy and stocking- and corseted-clad dancers and singers and the “Pin Up” players brass band, won a standing ovation as their 1,000th show ended at The Stratosphere on Saturday evening. They roared through it with a high-voltage-fueled energy as if it was the premiere all over again.

Our thanks to contributing photographer Tom Donoghue for his sparkling gallery of pin-up shots. Leading the cheers from the audience were past performers singers Lisa Marie Smith and Autumn Belanger-Madill.

Claire also revealed that two of her backup team have already landed new gigs: Male dancer Dane Reis is joining “Baz: Star Crossed Love” at The Palazzo, and singer Natalie Brown is moving to “Vegas! The Show” at Planet Hollywood.

Claire will appear on “Shark Tank” to pitch investors on her business idea of expanding cross-country the themed bnb concept that she’s getting ready to open Downtown. She is here April 16 for The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Festival at The Orleans, where she’ll do a signing with Mosh, who has worked with Dita Von Teese and is set to become “The Queen of Burlesque.”

Claire and burlesque blonde bombshell Mosh, who was at Saturday’s show, will have a booth set up with a red carpet where fans can take photographs and have them printed on the spot. They also will be raffling a chance to have cocktails with them at Golden Tiki in Chinatown that night.

Now that she’s maxed her savings, burlesque brunette bombshell Claire also will launch a Kickstarter campaign for Clairebnb, which she previewed for me last month. We’ll have a YouTube video presentation later this month. She used her savings from Playboy and “Pin Up” to buy a seven-unit apartment house on South 11th Street in walking distance of Fremont Street.

Claire has turned two of them into rental units, and two more will be ready this week. The final three will be completed this spring. One will be a Magic Crystal Infinity room modeled after the pyramid at The Louvre Museum in Paris, France. After four months of investigation and background checks, she’s the only person to have a multi-unit bnb rental business Downtown.

Now Claire trades in her bras, pasties, garter belts and stockings for overalls to finish Clairbnb. “Yes, it is completely different, and nobody expected it, but it’s as exciting and challenging as everything I’ve taken on so far.”

