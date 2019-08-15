DJ Snake, Nervo light up Las Vegas nightclubs this week

DJ Snake takes over XS and Encore Beach Club and Nervo returns to Hakkasan and Omnia in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Travis Porter (Light Nightclub)

DJ Snake (Wynn Nightlife)

DJ Snake (Wynn Nightlife)

DJ Snake

Catch DJ Snake, who recently logged his second No. 1 album with “Carte Blanche,” on Saturday at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas and Sunday at Encore Beach Club. Doors open at 10 p.m. Saturday and tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men. On Sunday, doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets start at $35 for women and $55 for men (xslasvegas.com; encorebeachclub.com).

Nervo

Twin sister DJs — and new moms — Miriam and Olivia are back at the MGM Grand’s Hakkasan Nightclub on Friday. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. On Tuesday, the duo heads to Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. both nights (hakkasanlv.com; omnianightclub.com).

Drai’s Beachclub

Rapper Fabolous and DJ A-Trak take over Drai’s rooftop pool party Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Travis Porter

Atlanta rap trio Travis Porter returns to Light Nightclub on Saturday with sounds by Ikon. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

San Holo

Marquee Nightclub features Dutch DJ San Holo on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).