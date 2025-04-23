85°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nightlife

Famed bar on Las Vegas Strip to close for renovations

Clique Bar & Lounge, as it appears before its closing on May 1, 2025, at The Cosmopolitan o ...
Clique Bar & Lounge, as it appears before its closing on May 1, 2025, at The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Powers/Clique Hospitality)
More Stories
An artist's rendering of Bottle Blonde, a restaurant and nightlife venue planned for the Las Ve ...
New $50M nightlife venue headed to the Strip this summer
The all-star lineup of partiers led by Flo Rida, Ron Gronkowski and Flavor Flav are shown at Gr ...
Gronk, WWE stars rock the house at ‘WrestleMania After Dark’ party on Strip
Strip attraction celebrating reggae legend sets opening date
The stage for Wrestemania 41 at Allegiant Stadium. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
WrestleMania’s stage has a hint of a famous Las Vegas landmark
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2025 - 6:40 am
 
Updated April 23, 2025 - 2:04 pm

Ahead, a new Q.

Clique Bar & Lounge, the cool-hang mainstay on the main drag of The Cosmopolitan that styles itself as CliQue Bar & Lounge, will close May 1 for renovations. The bar opened in 2015 at the property. Petermax Co., a Phoenix design firm, is leading the remodel, which is planned to be completed by early fall.

Specifics of the project design have not been announced.

Over the past decade, Clique Bar has developed a following by blending a creative cocktail program (including tableside mixology) and cocktails themed to Las Vegas events and national drink days with live music, DJ sets, mixology competitions, and shareable bites and plates (including lollipop chicken wings and deep-fried Oreos).

The 2,500-square-foot Clique Bar comes courtesy of Vegas-based Clique Hospitality, whose portfolio encompasses dining, daylife and nightlife concepts across Vegas, Southern California, Chicago and Florida.

In Vegas, besides The Cosmopolitan, Clique Hospitality has variously created daylife, nightlife and restaurants at Aria, Caesars Palace, Durango, Green Valley Ranch, Mandalay Bay, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort and Resorts World.

Clique Bar will be open through service April 30. Visit cliquelv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES