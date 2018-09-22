Find Art Motel, Fire Skee Ball at Life is Beautiful on Saturday

Life is Beautiful doesn’t always trend toward rock n’ roll. Turn to St. Vincent for more guitar-driven jams.

Listen

Life is Beautiful doesn’t always trend toward rock n’ roll. But you can turn to St. Vincent for more guitar-driven jams.

See St. Vincent 8:55-9:45 p.m at the Bacardi #Soundofrum stage.

Best known for their hit song “Dog Days are Over,” catch Florence + The Machine at 11:40 p.m.-12:40 a.m. at the Downtown stage.

Eat

Cocktail School is returning to Life is Beautiful this year. Pop in for a cocktail-making lesson from top Las Vegas mixologists.

Learn to make Velveteen Rabbit’s French 75 and Whiskey Sour at 3 p.m.

Practice making Starboard Tack’s swizzle-style drinks at 5 p.m.

Explore using fresh herbs in cocktails with mixologists from Station Casinos and Herbs & Rye at 7 p.m.

Laugh

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” contributor Michelle Wolf made waves earlier this year with her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

See Wolf 4:30-5:15 p.m. or 7-7:45 p.m. at The Venue.

Beginning two hours before each show, attendees can stop by the comedy box office for free tickets that will ensure them a seat in the venue.

Art

In 2015, Bordalo II introduced his work to Life is Beautiful with “Meerkats.” This year, he’s taking over the Art Motel. He creates pieces out of what he calls “end-of-life material.” Check out his Art Motel at the corner of 7th St. and Stewart Ave.

Fire Skee Ball

What is Fire Skee Ball? Only one way to find out. Check it out at the northwest corner of 8th St. and Ogden Ave.