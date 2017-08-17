Head downtown this week for Third Thursday, candy carnival

Third Thursday returns this week to the block of 3rd Street between Ogden and Stewart.

Street art, music at Third Thursday

Third Thursday returns this week to the block of 3rd Street between Ogden and Stewart. It will feature eats from the Truk-N-Yaki, Stripchezze, The Cookie Bar, Cousins Maine Lobster and Waffle Love food trucks. Secret Walls will host a street art competition with artists competing to leave the coolest permanent mark on the walls of the Downtown Grand. A DJ will provide entertainment, and ping-pong, cornhole and other games will be available. Festivities run from 7-10 p.m.

Candy Carnival at Container Park

Downtown Container Park’s monthly Kids Camp series returns Saturday with Candy Carnival, which is described as “a sugary spin on a beloved sideshow spectacle.” Kids can become “carnies for a day,” and enjoy face painting, games and a balloon artist while enjoying cotton candy and other treats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents and kids are all encouraged to dress as their favorite sideshow characters, although the $10 cost of admission only applies to the children.

Linkin Park tribute goes up on canopy

The Fremont Street Experience will debut a tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington on Saturday night on its Viva Vision multimedia show under the canopy. Kicking off at 8 p.m. and running every hour on the hour through 1 a.m., the six-minute montage will include Linkin Park hits “In The End,” “Burn It Down” and “Numb.” Bennington took his own life in July.

Open mic Sunday night at Huntridge

Have an itch to perform but nobody will book you? Check out local writer/musician/artist Joshua Ellis’ weekly open mic night from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday at Huntridge Tavern, 1116 E. Charleston Ave. There’s no cover, and it’s open to all.

Help the homeless on Sunday morning

The summer months are rough on the valley’s homeless population. If you want to lend them a hand, head out to Hydrating the Homeless on Sunday morning on the corner of Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, just west of Las Vegas Boulevard. Volunteers can work hydration stations or walk and pass out bottled water to those who need it. The event is from 8-11 a.m. Donations of water are welcome but not necessary.

