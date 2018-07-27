Ja Rule, Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream hit Las Vegas

Ja Rule performs at Brooklyn Bowl in Las vegas, NV on October 17, 2016. Credit: Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch

Ja Rule

To the delight of their fans, hip-hop star Ja Rule and frequent collaborator Ashanti recently announced plans for a joint album. He performs Saturday at the Flamingo’s Go Pool. Doors open at 9 a.m. and drink specials are available until 1 p.m. Tickets start at $15 (gopoolvegas.com).

Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream

Marquee Nightclub transforms into an enchanted forest Saturday for Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream. Following her concert at the Palms, Halsey hosts and performs at the annual lingerie party. Playboy Playmates, aerialists and a set by DJ Eric DLux also await guests at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. To kick off the party, an open bar is offered from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. for those wearing lingerie and sleepwear. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Flosstradamus

He recently teamed up with DJ duo Rawtek for his new track “Guava.” Flosstradamus takes over Intrigue Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men (intriguevegas.com).

The Commonwealth

Doc Martin headlines the Club Soda Wednesdays event at the Commonwealth. The downtown rooftop party also features sounds by Edgar Reyes, Shaun Saville and Midnight Affair starting at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $5 online and are $10 at the door (commonwealthlv.com).

The Mint Tavern

National Dance Day is Saturday, but you can don your best ’50s attire for a retro dance party Friday at The Mint Tavern, 332 W. Sahara Ave. Before the party gets underway, Swing Dance Vegas leads progressive dance lessons at 7:30 p.m., followed by free drop-in swing dance lessons at 8:30 p.m. facebook.com/themintlv