Las Vegas nightclubs to go to for Life is Beautiful afterparty

ASAP Ferg performs on Day 2 of Lollapalooza on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ASAP Ferg

After his downtown performance at Life is Beautiful, rapper ASAP Ferg heads to Marquee Nightclub for the festival’s official after-party. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for women and $40 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

LIB pool parties

The Downtown Grand is hosting three Life is Beautiful pool party concerts at its Citrus Grand Pool Deck. Grammy-nominated producer Elderbrook previews his festival performance Friday, followed by indie rockers Sir Sly on Saturday and Cold War Kids on Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m. Tickets are free at eventbrite.com. Admission is first come, first served (downtowngrand.com/life-is-beautiful).

Slushii

Hear the new remix of Charlie Puth’s “The Way I Am” when Slushii mans the decks at Intrigue Nightclub on Saturday. If you miss him, the DJ headlines Encore Beach Club’s Nightswim event Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men Saturday and $30 for women and $45 for men Thursday (intriguevegas.com; encorebeachclub.com).

Armin van Buuren

Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren takes over Omnia Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $105 (omnianightclub.com).

Chris Janson

The Flamingo Go Pool and 102.7 The Coyote close out their Country Cabana Concert Series with a performance by Chris Janson on Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 (gopoolvegas.com).