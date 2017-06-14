ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nightlife

Las Vegas Strip will be renamed Electric Daisy Lane Wednesday

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2017 - 5:51 pm
 
Updated June 13, 2017 - 6:08 pm

The Strip is to be renamed Electric Daisy Ln. from Wednesday through Monday. This is in honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, North America’s largest three-day music festival, set for Friday through Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Wednesday at the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay, Pasquale Rotella, chief executive officer of Insomniac (which produces the festival) will accept a Key to the Strip from Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak. Look for the Electric Daisy Ln. sign at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like