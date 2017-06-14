Las Vegas Strip will be renamed Electric Daisy Lane Wednesday

A hoola-hoop preformer dances as attendees of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas arrive to the festival Friday evening, June 17, 2016. (Elizabeth Brumley/The Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

The Strip is to be renamed Electric Daisy Ln. from Wednesday through Monday. This is in honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, North America’s largest three-day music festival, set for Friday through Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Wednesday at the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay, Pasquale Rotella, chief executive officer of Insomniac (which produces the festival) will accept a Key to the Strip from Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak. Look for the Electric Daisy Ln. sign at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

3939 South Las Vegas Boulevard