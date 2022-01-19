Legendary Ghostbar returning to the Palms
Remember Ghostbar? If you could withstand lines longer than one of the runways at Harry Reid International Airport, you do.
It was once one of Vegas’ premiere haunts.
Remember Ghostbar?
If you could withstand lines longer than one of the runways at Harry Reid International Airport, you do.
Up on the 55th floor of the Palms, the 8,000 square-foot indoor/outdoor club was known for gorgeous views of gorgeous people — and gleaming Las Vegas alike.
NFL stars, rock stars, movie stars — they all flocked there to party under the stars on Ghostbar’s patio and perhaps get the willies on its famous see-through glass balcony.
Now, Ghostbar is set to return when the Palms re-opens this spring at a date to be announced.
Originally opening in November 2001, Ghostbar became one of the city’s hottest hot spots after being featured on the 2002 season of MTV reality series “The Real World,” which was filmed at the Palms.
It was a game-changer for Ghostbar, which brought a new dimension to Vegas nightlife.
“It was the first ultralounge, boutique nightclub,” said former 9Group General Manager Chuck Oliverio, who oversaw Ghostbar, in a 2013 interview with the R-J. “There was Voodoo (nightclub) at the Rio, but Ghostbar set the tone. This place was ahead of its time.”
In July 2013, Ghostbar closed for a little over a month as part of a $50 million, property-wide renovation at the Palms.
In 2014, it was named “Lounge of the Year” at the Nightlife and Bar Awards.
Ghostbar also played its part in Vegas’ now booming pool party scene, launching a corresponding dayclub that became a popular attraction as well.
R-J columnist Doug Elfman reported on its opening in October 2011.
“Sparkle was afoot: mirrored-boot women; a woman in a bikini walking on stilts; DJs playing good mainstream music (Skrillex and such); and a few notable sightings of actor Adrian Grenier, E!’s Shanna Moakler and Miss Nevada USA Sarah Chapman,” he wrote of the scene.
Ghostbar’s return to Vegas will come at a time when the city’s nightlife scene has exploded in popularity since the club first opened its doors, both prefacing and helping to catalyze said boom.
You ready?
Get in line.
It’s Coming Back! Everybody’s favorite, long known for offering some of the best views of the Las Vegas Strip. Ghostbar will make its return high atop @Palms when the property reopens in spring. Stay tuned for details. @vegas #Ghostbar pic.twitter.com/70TTCOR8CV
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 19, 2022
Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram