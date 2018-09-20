Nightlife

Life is Beautiful festival steps up its comedy lineup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2018 - 5:39 pm
 

Think of it as the United Colors of Benetton.

Of Comedy.

That’s how Craig Nyman characterizes Life is Beautiful’s seriously beefed-up lineup of comedians this year.

“We have everything represented,” says Nyman, head of music and live performances for the festival. “That was a big goal for us going in, the range of it.”

With Hannibal Buress as the top-billed act, LIB’s expanded comedy offerings are deep and diverse: More than 15 acts are scheduled to perform over the fest’s three days.

There’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” contributor Michelle Wolf, who made waves earlier this year with her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Another bracingly funny female comedian, Natasha Leggero, joins of-the-moment “Crazy Rich Asians” cast member Jimmy O. Yang; the rising Rory Scovell, who delivered one of 2017’s funniest Netflix comedy specials; and “Loosely Exactly Nicole” star Nicole Byer among this year’s bigger names.

The lineup also offers departures from straight-up stand-up: Drag queen Trixie Mattell will host a variety show of sorts, Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle team up for their live comedy show and Kyle Ayers leads “Boast Rattle: A Competitive Compliment Contest.”

With comedy becoming an increasingly big draw at other music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, Life is Beautiful is intent on growing this aspect of its programming as well.

“It’s really an evolution,” Nyman says. “If you look at what we’ve done as a festival over the course of the first five years, we’ve continued to increase our talent level, increase the capacity and keep moving forward. Comedy is the same way.

A bigger lineup demands a bigger venue, and the comedy shows will move from the Place on 7th to the 2,000-capacity The Venue Las Vegas.

The performances will also be ticketed.

Beginning two hours before each show, attendees can stop by the comedy box office for free tickets that’ll ensure them a seat in the venue.

Like Life is Beautiful’s music roster, there’s also an emphasis on showcasing promising up-and-comers before they break big, exemplified this year by on-the-verge talents such as Anna Drezen, Brandon Wardell and Langston Kerman, among others.

Remember when Life is Beautiful first booked Twenty One Pilots in 2013, before they got big? Could Patti Harrison, performing this year, be their comedic equivalent?

“We believe these comedians are going to be that next wave, the ones who are going to be getting the Comedy Central specials, the Netflix specials and starting their own tours,” Nyman says. “It’s just like music: We’re always looking to push out the best of what’s next.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

