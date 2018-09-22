Life is Beautiful gets started in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The annual Life is Beautiful festival got underway Friday in downtown Las Vegas.

Members of performance art group Big Nazo entertain attendees during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees enjoy a ferris wheel during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The neon sign of the Downtowner Motel lights up during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

French Montana performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans react as French Montana performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

French Montana performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

French Montana performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Martin Doherty of Chvrches performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jimmy O. Yang, who recently starred in "Crazy Rich Asians," performs a comedy set at The Kicker during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rory Scovel performs a comedy set at The Kicker during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of performance art group Big Nazo entertain attendees during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk through an illuminated area during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lauren Mayberry, left, and Martin Doherty of Chvrches perform at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mike Xavier records with his phone while performing at the Toyota Music Den during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans react as French Montana performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

French Montana performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers patrol the festival grounds during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees check out the "Wild Wild Waste" art installation by Bordalo II during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Robert DeLong performs at the Toyota Music Den during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk the festival grounds during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Carlotta Cosials of Hinds performs at the Huntridge stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Hinds performs at the Huntridge stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Carlotta Cosials, left, and Ana Garcia Perrote of Hinds perform at the Huntridge stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ana Garcia Perrote of Hinds performs at the Huntridge stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk down Fremont Street as they arrive for the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Young Bombs perform at the Fremont stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance to Young Bombs at the Fremont Stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Brandon Toliver, left, and Jacobi Wilson, both of Las Vegas, pose for a photo with an art installation during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees arrive for the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees arrive for the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jordan Maxwell, left, of Las Vegas plays the piano as Aleks Bolta, also of Las Vegas, looks on during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

French electronic duo Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

French electronic duo Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk through an illuminated passageway during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees roam the festival grounds during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees in the VIP area are silhouetted as they watch Justice perform at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Neighbourhood performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers stand by the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees roam the festival grounds during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees play flaming skeeball during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees pose for a photo during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Neighbourhood performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

French electronic duo Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

French electronic duo Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Xavier de Rosnay of Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Gaspard Auge of Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

French electronic duo Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk by a mural created by artist Joakim Ojanen during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mary Beckers of Henderson, wearing a space suit costume, gives out free hugs during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees relax by food vendors during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees roam the festival grounds during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

French electronic duo Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Weeknd, Death Cab for Cutie, Justice and Chvrches topped the eclectic music lineup for the first night of the weekend-long event.

Other performers on Friday included RL Grime, French Montana, Sylvan Esso, Daniel Caesar, The Neighbourhood, What So Not, Poolside, Lane 8, DVBBS, The Presets, Robert DeLong and Denzel Curry.

The three-day music and art festival runs through Sunday. About 55,000 people are expected to attend each day.

Florence + The Machine, Travis Scott, Galantis, N.E.R.D., Miguel and St. Vincent highlight Saturday’s lineup.

Sunday’s bill will feature Arcade Fire, DJ Snake, Odesza, Tyler, the Creator and Bastille.

