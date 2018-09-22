Life is Beautiful gets started in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The annual Life is Beautiful festival got underway Friday in downtown Las Vegas.
The Weeknd, Death Cab for Cutie, Justice and Chvrches topped the eclectic music lineup for the first night of the weekend-long event.
Other performers on Friday included RL Grime, French Montana, Sylvan Esso, Daniel Caesar, The Neighbourhood, What So Not, Poolside, Lane 8, DVBBS, The Presets, Robert DeLong and Denzel Curry.
The three-day music and art festival runs through Sunday. About 55,000 people are expected to attend each day.
Florence + The Machine, Travis Scott, Galantis, N.E.R.D., Miguel and St. Vincent highlight Saturday’s lineup.
Sunday’s bill will feature Arcade Fire, DJ Snake, Odesza, Tyler, the Creator and Bastille.
