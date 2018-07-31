Michelle Wolf, Pete Davidson join Life is Beautiful lineup

Life is Beautiful announced today that Hannibal Buress, Michelle Wolf, Pete Davidson and Natasha Leggero will headline 2018’s comedy showcase “The Kicker Comedy More.”

Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Hannibal Buress performs at the FYF Fest on Friday, July 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

This image released by NBC shows comedian Pete Davidson, a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," left, with host Jimmy Fallon during a taping of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in New York where he confirmed that he is engaged to singer Ariana Grande. (Andrew Lipovsky/NBC via AP)

The Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas is attracting big names this year — both to the main stage and the comedy stage.

Life is Beautiful announced today that Hannibal Buress, Michelle Wolf, Pete Davidson and Natasha Leggero will headline 2018’s comedy showcase “The Kicker Comedy & More” at The Venue Las Vegas inside the festival grounds.

This year’s comedy lineup also includes Jimmy O. Yang of HBO’s “Silicon Valley”, “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” contestant Trixie Mattell and Nicole Byer from Netflix’s “Nailed It!”.

The lineup boasts considerably more star power than last year’s lineup at Comedy House.

The comedy showcase is open to all Life is Beautiful attendees with a valid wristband on a first come, first served basis.

Life is Beautiful runs from Sep. 21-23 in downtown Las Vegas with The Weeknd, Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine and Odesza headlining.

The full comedy lineup includes:

Hannibal Buress

Michelle Wolf

Pete Davidson

Natasha Leggero

Trixie Mattel

Jimmy O. Yang

Nicole Byer

The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle

The Goddamn Comedy Jam

Boast Rattle: A Competitive Compliment Contest With Kyle Ayers

Jaboukie Young-White

Anna Drezen

Patti Harrison

Brandon Wardell

Langston Kerman

Choir! Choir! Choir!

See the full comedy lineup at lifeisbeautiful.com

