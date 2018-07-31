Michelle Wolf, Pete Davidson join Life is Beautiful lineup

The Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas is attracting big names this year — both to the main stage and the comedy stage.
Life is Beautiful announced today that Hannibal Buress, Michelle Wolf, Pete Davidson and Natasha Leggero will headline 2018’s comedy showcase “The Kicker Comedy & More” at The Venue Las Vegas inside the festival grounds.
This year’s comedy lineup also includes Jimmy O. Yang of HBO’s “Silicon Valley”, “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” contestant Trixie Mattell and Nicole Byer from Netflix’s “Nailed It!”.
The lineup boasts considerably more star power than last year’s lineup at Comedy House.
The comedy showcase is open to all Life is Beautiful attendees with a valid wristband on a first come, first served basis.
Life is Beautiful runs from Sep. 21-23 in downtown Las Vegas with The Weeknd, Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine and Odesza headlining.
The full comedy lineup includes:
Hannibal Buress
Michelle Wolf
Pete Davidson
Natasha Leggero
Trixie Mattel
Jimmy O. Yang
Nicole Byer
The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle
The Goddamn Comedy Jam
Boast Rattle: A Competitive Compliment Contest With Kyle Ayers
Jaboukie Young-White
Anna Drezen
Patti Harrison
Brandon Wardell
Langston Kerman
Choir! Choir! Choir!
See the full comedy lineup at lifeisbeautiful.com
