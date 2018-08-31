Puff Daddy, Travis Scott, Chainsmokers hit Las Vegas clubs Labor Day Weekend

After 15 years, this is the last Labor Day weekend for the original pool party. Entering the home stretch of its final season, Rehab is partying nonstop until Monday.

Puff Daddy (Jeff Ragazzo/Kabik Photo Group)

Puff Daddy (Jeff Ragazzo/Kabik Photo Group)

Puff Daddy (Jeff Ragazzo/Kabik Photo Group)

Puff Daddy (Jeff Ragazzo/Kabik Photo Group)

Rehab

After 15 years, this is the last Labor Day weekend for the original pool party. Entering the home stretch of its final season, Rehab is partying nonstop until Monday. Bijou starts the celebration Friday, with PartyNextDoor taking over Saturday. Puff Daddy (pictured) headlines the rest of the holiday weekend, joined by Laidback Luke on Sunday and Ookay on Monday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets prices vary. Souvenir cups, T-shirts and portable chargers are included with tickets Saturday and Sunday (rehablv.com).

Wet Republic

Hakkasan Group’s nightlife and dayclub venues offer some of music’s heaviest hitters over the three-day weekend. Wet Republic hosts pool parties with Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Kaskade and Martin Garrix from Friday through Monday, respectively. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the MGM Grand. Ticket prices vary (wetrepublic.com).

Encore Beach Club

With a lineup that includes DJ Snake, RL Grime, Alesso, Galantis, the Chainsmokers, and Marshmello, EBC has clubgoers covered day and night through Monday. Doors open at 11 a.m. (10:30 p.m. for Nightswim events). Ticket prices vary (wynnsocial.com/ldw18).

Marquee Nightclub

Niles Hollowell-Dhar, aka Kshmr, gets the holiday weekend underway Friday at Marquee Nightclub. Performances are set for Saturday with Travis Scott and Chase B and Sunday with Nas and Eric Dlux. DJ Mustard closes it out Monday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary (marqueelasvegas.com).

Hyde in White

Wrap up Labor Day weekend at Hyde Bellagio’s over-the-top white party, featuring sounds by DJ Shift and Earwaxxx, starting at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women, $30 for men or $100 for a VIP fast pass. White attire is encouraged (hydebellagio.com).